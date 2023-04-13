FIRST TEAM
• Lily Fatool, fr., G, Shikellamy
Fatool averaged a team-best 15.3 points per game on the strength of a school (boys/girls) single-season record 84 3-pointers. She shot 35% from 3-point range (84-for-241) with a high of nine in two games. She topped 29 points three times, with a career-best of 33. She also averaged 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.7 assists while helping Braves to a first-place tie in Heartland-I. Named HAC-I first-team all-star.
• Loren Gehret, sr., G, Southern Columbia
Gehret led the Tigers in assists (6.1 apg.) and steals (4.9 spg.) while finishing just two points off the team scoring lead (15.2 ppg.). She averaged 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 deflections. She shot 79% from the foul line (134-of-170). She topped 20 points eight times with a high of 28 against division rival Bloomsburg. HAC-III first-team all-star (MVP runner-up) and all-defensive team. She finished with 1,056 career points.
• Alyssa Reisinger, sr., F, Mount Carmel
Reisinger averaged 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the Red Tornadoes to the HAC-III championship, HAC Tournament title and District 4 Class 3A crown, as well as the Class 3A state quarterfinals. She scored 22-plus points seven times, with a high of 29. She finished with 1,167 career points, and ranks eighth in program history with 613 rebounds. HAC-III first-team all-star.
• Ella Shuck, sr., G/F, Mifflinburg
Shuck was the Wildcats’ leader in scoring (16.5 ppg.), rebounding (5.8 rpg.), steals (4.5 spg.) and assists (3.5 apg.). She shot 68.6% from the foul line (96-of-140), and made 20 3-pointers. She was voted the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II MVP, after winning Heartland-I MVP as a junior. The four-year starter finished second in program history with 1,280 career points.
• Sophie Kilbride, sr., G, Lewisburg
Kilbride led the Green Dragons in scoring (10.4 ppg.), assists (4.3 apg.), steals (4.3 spg.) and deflections (5.4 dpg.) while finishing second in rebounding (5.1 rpg.). She tied for the team high with 102 defensive boards. Scored a season-high 19 points three times, finishing her career with more than 700. She was voted to the HAC-I first team for the second consecutive season.
SECOND TEAM
• Paityn Moyer, jr., F, Lourdes Regional
Moyer shined in the state playoffs, spearheading the undersized Red Raiders’ defense against a series of 6-foot opponents. She averaged a team-best 8.5 rebounds, while adding 7.8 points, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists. She made 30 three-pointers, including four in the Class A state final.
• Jenna Pizzoli, sr., G, Mount Carmel
Pizzoli was one of only five girls to pair a HAC first-team all-star award with an all-defensive team nod. She averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals, as well as 1.2 assists. She made a team-high 35 3-pointers, finishing fifth in program history with 103.
• Masie Reed, jr., G, Lourdes Regional
Reed rather stealthily led the Class A state runner-up Red Raiders in scoring (11.7 ppg.), assists (4.2 apg.), steals (3.1 spg.) and 3-pointers (40), while also pulling 3.4 rebounds. She scored 19-plus points six times, averaging 13.9 in eight postseason games.
• Delilah Nazih, so., F, Shamokin
Nazih transitioned from a wing player to a post and thrived, scoring a team-best 11.6 points while ranking second in rebounds (5.4). She also averaged 1.8 steals and 1.0 assists. She was voted HAC-II first-team after earning HAC-I first-team as a freshman.
• Ava Novak, sr., G, Southern Columbia
Novak was one of the area’s most explosive scorers, topping 25 points three times with a high of 30. She averaged 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals to go along with a team-high 55 3-pointers. She finished with 1,221 career points. Three-time Heartland all-star.
HONORABLE MENTION
• Danville: Ella DeWald, sr.; Maddie Merrell, fr.
• East Juniata: Cadee Becker, jr.; Sara Brackbill, jr.
• Greenwood: Sophia Jezewski, jr.; Leah Ritzman, jr.; Jordan Stroup, sr.
• Lewisburg: Keeley Baker, sr.; Sydney Bolinsky, jr.; Maddy Moyers, fr.; Teagan Osunde, fr.; Maddie Still, sr.
• Line Mountain: Brooke Barwick, jr.; Sierra Klinger, jr.; Kyleen Michael, sr.; Hannah Ruohoniemi, sr.; Liz Spieles, sr.
• Lourdes Regional: Leah Koser, jr., Chloe Rishel, sr.
• Meadowbrook Christian: Maddie Fasnacht, fr.; Audrey Millett, jr.; Alayna Smith, jr.
• Midd-West: Chloe Sauer, sr.; Emma Wagner, fr.
• Millersburg: Raegan Hale, jr.; Emma Miller, so.; Jana Strait, jr.;
• Milton: Brianna Gordner, jr.; Abbey Kitchen, jr.
• Mount Carmel: Ava Chapman, jr.; Rachel Witkoski, sr.; Katie Witkoski, sr.
• Northumberland Christian: Carrie King, fr.; Jenika Krum, sr.; Eden Treas, jr.
• Selinsgrove: Alyssa Latsha sr.; Shaela Kruskie jr.; Murphy O’Brien sr.; Haylee Nava, sr.
• Shamokin: Des Michaels, sr.; Carly Nye, jr.
• Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini, jr.; Allison Minnier, sr.; Paige Fausey, sr.
• Southern Columbia: Alli Griscavage, sr.; Tatum Klebon, so.
• Warrior Run: Sienna Dunkleberger, jr.; Alexis Hudson, jr.