NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Susquehanna scored 21 points in a row early and held off Rowan Friday on its way to a 94-84 win in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
"The way we shot early, the way we handled their pressure early, the way we guarded early — I'm really proud of it," Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said.
The River Hawks (24-4) won their 14th straight game, and will face Christopher Newport tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the second round. The host Captains defeated Baruch 88-50.
Susquehanna's lead got to as many as 26 points, but the Profs (23-6) pulled to within eight points in the second half before the River Hawks put the game away.
"I'm really proud of our play," Marcinek said. "Obviously we came out of the gates really hot. Rowan is the type of team that is very dangerous, and we never really had it in hand until the last 30 seconds."
Rowan took the lead eight seconds into the game on a 3-pointer by Arian Azemi, but after that it was all River Hawks.
Lukas Yurasits, who scored a team-high 29 points, tied the game with a 3-pointer 28 seconds later to start Susquehanna's 21-0 run.
Yurasits scored seven points in the run, and Jack Van Syckle had six points in the paint. Van Syckle had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in the first half. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six assists.
"We're just really dangerous as a team," Van Syckle said. "We have so many guys who at any given moment can just go off. To start the game that was me.
"As the game progressed, we had other people step up."
Rowan began to double-team Van Syckle in the paint, which opened up his passing.
"You've got to stay composed," Van Syckle said. "When they double you, that means someone is open. You've got to find the open shooter. If they're not doubling you, you need to take advantage of that.
"Whatever they chose, there's always a counter."
Hafeez Melvin made a pair of free throws to stop Susquehanna's run with 13:21 to play in the first half.
The River Hawks lead stayed in that 18-21 point range for the next three minutes until Yurasits and Cooper Haberern hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 38-13 with 9:13 to play in the first half.
Yurasits had previously lit up the Rowan defense, scoring 39 points against the Profs in Houts Gymnasium in 2019.
"They play very fast," Yurasits said. "They want to trap the ball a lot on the defensive end. So they get into a lot of different rotations and kind of give up a lot of good shots. Good shots lead to good makes.
"My teammates found me very well. It was picking and choosing the right spots."
Yurasits finished 9-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
"I'm blessed," Yurasits said. "I love my guys, and they got me the ball in good spots."
Susquehanna's biggest lead was 26 with 2:43 to play in the first half when Jay Martin made a fastbreak layup to put the River Hawks ahead 50-24.
Martin and Howie Rankine each scored 14 points off the bench, and Haberern added eight.
"We had very solid play off our bench," Marcinek said. "With their style of play, I thought we needed good bench play. I was afraid of getting worn down over the course of 40 minutes."
The River Hawks took a 52-30 lead into halftime, but the Profs started the second half on a 12-3 run over the first four minutes.
"We wanted to seize the moment, seize the opportunity, and do whatever needed to be done," Yurasits said. "They were going to make a run, no matter what. They're a good team. They're in the NCAA tournament for a reason.
"We needed to stay composed and trust each other. A huge part of our team is trust."
Marcellus Ross, who scored a game-high 34 points, scored 25 of his points in the second half and shot 9-of-10 from the field after halftime, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range.
"We're built to make runs," Rowan coach Joe Crispin said. "For us to be down 10 or 12, should be nothing. Tonight, that 10 to 12 felt like 18 or 20.
"We showed we can come back, but we didn't have enough gas in the tank to finish it."
Rowan pulled to within eight points with 4:32 to play, and trailed by nine after a Ross 3-pointer with 2:38 to play.
"They were better than us tonight," Crispin said. "We just didn't play our best. I thought we battled well in the second half to give ourselves a chance."
Yurasits went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, and Van Syckle and Danny Frauenheim each made a pair to help the River Hawks salt the game away.
"Being a senior especially, (not playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic) last year puts everything into perspective," Yurasits said. "You have to take every moment and live in that moment.
"We wanted to make sure we were going to leave everything on the court."
NCAA DIVISION III TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84
Susquehanna (24-4) 94
Lukas Yurasits 9-19 7-10 29, Dominic Dunn 5-13 0-0 13, Jack Van Syckle 5-8 2-2 12, Danny Frauenheim 0-6 4-4 4, Quincy Haughton 0-2 0-0 0, Jay Martin 7-12 0-1 14, Howie Rankine 5-7 2-2 14, Cooper Haberern 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 34-73 15-19 94.
Rowan (23-6) 84
Marcellus Ross 11-15 4-4 34, Arian Azemi 5-18 4-5 15, Andrew Seager 4-14 2-2 10, Connor Dickinson 2-3 2-2 8, Damian Smith 0-1 0-2 0, Hafeez Melvin 4-8 4-4 12, Josh Wright 1-5 0-0 3, Marko Pantovic 1-1 0-0 2, Ryan O'Leary 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Amos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 16-19 84.
Halftime: Susquehanna 52-30. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 11-28 (Yurasits 4-8, Dunn 3-8, Rankine 2-3, Haberern 2-5, Frauenheim 0-2, Martin 0-2); Rowan 12-33 (Ross 8-12, Dickerson 2-3, Wright 1-3, Azemi 1-10, Smith 0-1, Seager 0-2, Melvin 0-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 40 (Dunn 10); Rowan 40 (Seager 11). Assists: Susquehanna 24 (Frauenheim 7); Rowan 16 (Dickerson 5, Melvin 5). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 1 (Van Syckle); Rowan 5 (Pantovic 2). Steals: Susquehanna 12 (Yurasits 3); Rowan 7 (Dickerson 3). Turnovers: Susquehanna 11; Rowan 18. Total fouls: Susquehanna 15; Rowan 19. A: 289.