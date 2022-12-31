The Daily Item
Twenty-three local players earned accolades as Coaches Select All-State team members as compiled by the Pennsylvania Football News website.
About 270 coaches from all over the state of Pennsylvania nominated players. First- and second-teams were then picked from each class, including players and coaches of the year.
Braeden Wisloski of Southern Columbia was selected as the Class 2A Player of the Year, and earned a first-team selection at running back. He was also the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Player of the Year, the sixth year in a row a Tiger was honored.
Two other Tigers joined him on the first team: Chris Treshock at offensive tackle and Dominic Fetterolf at middle linebacker. All three players were honored earlier this week by the state’s football writers as well.
Three Mount Carmel players picked up first-team selections. Senior Nick Nestico was picked as a guard, while Matt Scicchitano was honored at defensive tackle. Garrett Varano was selected at defensive back.
The Tigers had Wes Barnes as a second-team running back, while Mount Carmel had Jacob Schultz (tight end), Noah Shimko (offensive guard) and Michael Farronato (defensive athlete) on the second team.
Danville had all four honorees on the Class 3A first team on the coaches select squad. Ty Brown-Stauffer picked up honors at running back, Carson Persing at wide receiver. On defense, senior Mason Raup, the program’s all-time leading tackler and sophomore Cameron Kiersch at outside linebacker were the Ironmen first-team selections. Kiersch was the only 10th-grader on the Class 3A first-team.
Danville had two more selections on the second team in offensive lineman Declan Aikens and defensive tackle Justin Kutcher.
Upper Dauphin had offensive lineman Peyton Wetzel and kicker Isaiah Dyer on the second team.
Mifflinburg’s Emmanul Ulrich was the second-team nose guard and teammate Lucas Whittaker was a second-team pick as well on the defensive line.
In Class 4A, Selinsgrove had the lone first-team selection in cornerback Caleb Hicks.
Milton had two second-team selections in Xzavier Minium at offensive athlete, and Peyton Rearick at safety. Shikellamy’s Luke Snyder was a second-team selection at middle linebacker.