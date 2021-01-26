Tom Brady may be the most notable Big Ten alumnus to play in Super Bowl LV, but he’s far from the only former Big Ten player who will play in the upcoming Big Game.
Brady, who played at Michigan from 1996-99, will play in his 10th Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. Brady was 6-3 in Super Bowls during his 20-year career in New England before signing with Tampa Bay in the offseason.
“We’ve had a few tough games in a row, and the next one will be really tough, too,” Brady said Sunday. “But we know what we’re playing for, and we have two weeks to prepare. It’s going to be a great opponent, and it will be a really exciting couple of weeks for us.”
Twelve former Big Ten players are listed on both Tampa Bay’s and Kansas City’s rosters. Michigan and Penn State lead the way with five apiece.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nebraska: Lavonte David, (LB), Khalil Davis (DL), Ndamukong Suh (DL)
Michigan State: William Gholston (DL),
Penn State: Chris Godwin (WR), Donovan Smith (OL), A.Q. Shipley (OL, injured reserve)
Minnesota: Tyler Johnson (WR), Antoine Winfield Jr. (S)
Iowa: Anthony Nelson (LB), Tristan Wirfs (OL)
Wisconsin: Jack Cichy (LB, injured reserve)
Kansas City Chiefs
Illinois: Nick Allegretti (OL)
Iowa: Anthony Hitchens (LB) and Ben Niemann (LB)
Michigan: Frank Clark (DE), Mike Danna (DE) and Chad Henne (QB), Taco Charlton (DE, injured reserve)
Michigan State: Le’Veon Bell (RB)
Minnesota: Damien Wilson (LB)
Ohio State: Darron Lee (LB)
Penn State: Jordan Lucas (S) and Stefen Wisniewski (OL)
Men’s race heats up
No. 4 Michigan and No. 7 Iowa remain locked in a fight for No. 1 atop the Big Ten’s men’s basketball standings as the conference prepares to enter the second half of play.
The Wolverines currently claim the Big Ten’s best conference record at 8-1, while the Hawkeyes remain on their heels at 6-2. Michigan (13-1) and Iowa (12-3) are scheduled to play in Ann Arbor on March 4.
On Saturday night, Michigan announced a program-wide, two-week pause in all athletics activities following the discovery of positive SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 tests within the Wolverines’ program. According to health experts, the variant of COVID-19, first found in the United Kingdom, is highly more contagious than the original version of the virus.
As a result, previously scheduled games against Penn State (Wednesday), Indiana (Saturday), Northwestern (Feb. 3) and Michigan State (Feb. 6) have been postponed.
Big Ten Network analyst and Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament in March: Wisconsin, Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana and Purdue.
Maryland dominant
No. 7 Maryland (11-1) women’s basketball team is set to enter the next-to-last month of the regular season as the conference’s leader with its 10-game win streak and 7-0 Big Ten record. The Terrapins’ lone loss of the season came against ranked Missouri State on Nov. 24.
Since then, Maryland has gone 5-0 in road games, 4-0 at the Comcast Center, and 2-1 in neutral-site contests.
Three of Maryland’s wins during its win streak have come against Associated Press Top 25 teams: No. 19 Arkansas (115-96), No. 16 Indiana (84-80) and then-No. 23 Michigan State (93-87).
Indiana (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten), No. 12 Michigan (10-1, 5-1 Big Ten) and No. 14 Ohio State (8-1, 4-1 Big Ten) closely trail the Terrapins in the conference standings.