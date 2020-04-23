Emily Garvin was admitted to an exclusive club Wednesday.
Dani Rae Renno and Kenedy Stroup held open the door.
The three girls were honored on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Teams — Garvin for the first time, and Renno and Stroup for the second consecutive year.
It’s the fifth straight year that multiple Valley players were recognized in the statewide vote of print media outlets.
The Class 2A and A squads were announced Wednesday in the last of three installments covering the state’s six classifications.
Northumberland Christian’s Garvin was voted to the Class A second team. Renno, a Mount Carmel junior, moved up the Class 2A second team, while Greenwood senior Stroup repeated as a Class A third-team honoree.
All three girls led 20-win district finalists that advanced to the state tournament’s second round this past season. They each scored between 17-20 points per game and rebounded in bunches.
That’s where the similarities ended prior to Wednesday’s common thread.
Garvin excelled as a 5-foot-6 swing player; Renno dominated as a 6-2 post; and Stroup flourished as a 5-10 point guard.
“It’s hard enough to be named all-state once because there are so many factors that go into it,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. “Obviously there’s individual success, but there’s also program success, too — to get noticed beyond your immediate area.”
‘A generational talent’
There is a YouTube video with fewer than 600 views of Northumberland Christian’s junior varsity girls rallying to win a division championship at the 2018 National Christian School Athletic Association Basketball Championships in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Featured prominently in the 80-minute clip is a bundle of energy in royal blue consistently in the thick of the Warriors’ surge from five down in the second half against Coventry Christian of Pottstown. Time and again, Garvin makes a steal, grabs a rebound, breaks down pressure, slings a half-court outlet pass or scores a coast-to-coast layup — all while sparking Northumberland to a 10-point win.
Her 12-point, seven-rebound performance merits all-tournament team honors in the national event.
Garvin was an eighth grader.
Last year, the Warriors returned to Ohio and won a varsity division crown. Garvin was a repeat all-tournament selection and an NCSAA Small School Second Team All-American.
So it should be no surprise that in her first exposure to PIAA postseason play, Garvin impressed at an all-state level.
“She is so deserving,” said Warriors coach Dan Severn. “I think she’s a generational talent. She’s such a hard worker and she’s consistent, so when she is seen (by an all-state voter) she performs consistently well.
“And she’s definitely a great team player. That’s the beauty of it. She has a great team around her, and when an opponent focuses their energy on Emily Garvin someone else steps up.”
Garvin led Northumberland Christian in scoring (18.2 ppg.), rebounding (8.7), steals (6.1) and assists (4.2) for the second consecutive year during a 25-4 season. The Warriors won their first District 4 Class A title and advanced to the state quarterfinals before the COVID-19 outbreak prompted the cancellation of the tournament.
Garvin, the two-time Allegheny Christian Athletic Association MVP, scored 965 points over the last two seasons.
“I appreciate that she’s one of the best basketball players in the Valley, and I’m sure she appreciates the recognition,” said Severn. “I also think she would have preferred to not be recognized and instead to go on playing in states.”
Chance for rare three-peat
Renno’s repeat selection marked the fourth consecutive year Mount Carmel boasted an all-state player. Varano’s youngest daughter, Nicole, was honored in consecutive years (2017, 2018).
“When kids come into the program as freshmen, almost every one says, ‘I’ve been waiting for this,’” said Lisa Varano. “They watched when those girls played and were inspired, so I do think it breeds that kind of success.”
Renno was no different. In fact, she was somewhat starstruck during her freshman season when the Red Tornadoes started five seniors, led by two-time all-state forward Nicole Varano, who were 98-16 in their careers.
“I looked up to Nicole as a person and as a player, and seeing those teams ... they were my role models. They almost seemed larger than life to me,” Renno said. “I have a younger sister, and sometimes when I think how girls like her or others in her grade — or even the next freshman class — might look up to someone in our class as a role model, it’s almost scary. It’s hard to wrap you head around it.”
In her second year as a starter, Renno averaged 17.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to lead the Red Tornadoes to their eighth district title in nine seasons and an 11th straight state playoff appearance. Her numbers were down slightly from her sophomore season (19.1 ppg., 12.7 rpg.), but that can be traced to the attention she commanded and the strength of her schedule.
Mount Carmel played two-thirds of its season against state qualifiers (18 of 27 games), and Renno averaged 18.3 points while the Tornadoes went 13-5. She was a repeat Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III first-team pick, and became the 14th girl in program history to score 1,000 career points in the district opener, finishing the season with 1,072.
“I think about the people whose names are on the banners (in our gym), especially the 1,000-point scorers, and I think about all the other people involved in that,” Renno said. “(Teammates) Lauren Ayres, Lauren Shedleski, Caroline Fletcher — all the girls — are such a huge part of who I am as a player and in these achievements.”
Renno has the rare opportunity to earn all-state laurels for a third season, something even the state’s all-time scoring leader — and Mount Carmel alum — Maria Fantanarosa can’t claim. Prior to Fantanarosa’s senior season of 1984-85, the all-state team produced by United Press International honored just five players.
“To do it twice ... there haven’t been many people who have done that. It’s a credit to Dani,” said Varano. “And she’s such a humble person. She’s going to give all the credit to her teammates, to her family and to God. But she works really hard, so this has got to be satisfying.”
Two-sport all-state player
Stroup actually received her first all-state recognition late in 2018 as a junior midfielder and 44-point scorer for Greenwood’s Class A state champion field hockey squad. She followed that with an all-state basketball campaign, averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds as the Tri-Valley League MVP while helping the Wildcats to the District 3 final.
Her senior field hockey season, however, was disrupted by a bout of mononucleosis, and that made this past basketball season all the more important.
“Sitting out four or five weeks wasn’t something I imagined when field hockey season started,” said Stroup, who this week committed to play both sports at Mansfield University. “To sit there and watch the girls practice, play, have fun and get better was really hard for me to do. So getting back into field hockey right in time for playoffs was exciting that I was still able to experience that part. For basketball, it brought a whole different level of excitement with the idea you can’t take anything for granted.
“It humbles you. If I had to sit out the basketball season, I would have been devastated.”
Stroup led Greenwood in scoring (19.7 ppg.), assists (3.9), and steals (2.9), and was second on the team in rebounding (6.0). Her fearless dribble-penetration created the vast majority of 276 free-throw attempts, and she made 210 (76%). She finished her career with 1,487 points — fourth all-time at Greenwood — including a career-best 31 in her final game, a state playoff loss to Nativity BVM.
“She hated to lose,” said Wildcats coach Jeff Deitz. “You could tell when we lost because her M.O. at practice the next day was a completely different level. It wasn’t OK to lose for her.
“As a coach, you always wonder walking into practice the day after things don’t go well what the girls’ response will be. You didn’t have to worry about Kenedy.”
Not that there was much losing in Millerstown. Greenwood went 42-14 in Stroup’s all-state seasons, and 70-42 during a four-year career during which she averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.
“When I first got there as a freshman, basketball wasn’t as talked about as other sports. As the seasons went on, we got more and more support. It was awesome,” said Stroup, the Wildcats’ first repeat all-state pick since Autumn Pellman (2010, 2011).
“It’s just an honor to be recognized (as all-state in two sports) with my peers,” she added, “but none of it would be possible without my teammates for field hockey and for basketball.”
“When the stakes were high, she was ready to go,” said Deitz. “From a program perspective, we’re in a really good spot right now. (Stroup and fellow senior Alli Walton) deserve a lot of credit for that.”
2019-20 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
CLASS 2A & 1A ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
(Name, school, height, grade, scoring average)
CLASS 2A
First team
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6; Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0; Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5; Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6; Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8.
Second team
Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7; Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5; Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4; Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5; Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr., 22.9; Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6; Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1.
Third team
Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7; Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5; Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3; Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7; Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1; Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5.
Player of the year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle
CLASS 1A
First team
Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6; Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7; Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7; Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5; Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1.
Second team
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2; Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0; Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7; Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0; Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8; Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9.
Third team
Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6; Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3; Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0; Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2; Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4; Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8.
Player of the year: Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the year: Jim Romano, Jenkintown