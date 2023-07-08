The Associated Press
DETROIT — Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.
It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history.
Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 62/3 innings, and Jason Foley got four straight outs.
Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth, and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.
The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.
Riley Greene singled in his first at-bat since May 30, and scored on Spencer Torkelson’s one-out double in the first for Detroit.
Kerry Carpenter followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, but Javier Báez hit into an inning-ending double play.
Orioles 6, Twins 2
MINNESOTA — Adam Frazier had a two-run single in a six-run second inning, and Tyler Wells worked six solid innings as Baltimore beat Minnesota.
Baltimore had all six of its hits and all of its runs in the second inning on the way to its fourth consecutive victory. Wells (7-4) allowed six hits and struck out four in winning for the first time in four starts.
Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins.
Sonny Gray (4-3) had his winless streak extend to a dozen starts since April 30 — just three losses — allowing a season-high six earned runs and six hits.
Red Sox 10, A’s 3
BOSTON — Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead Boston past Oakland.
Christian Arroyo and Duran both had three hits, Yoshida two, and Duran scored three runs and drove in three for the Red Sox, who have won seven of eight. Yoshida’s streak matched the MLB’s longest this season.
Feasting on an Athletics’ staff that entered the day with the majors’ highest ERA (6.02), the Red Sox didn’t take long to reach 10 hits for a season-high seventh straight game, getting 12 of their 15 in the initial five innings.
It’s Boston’s longest double-digit hit streak since late-July through early August 2019.
Guardians 10, Royals 6
CLEVELAND — Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 52/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece, and Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Williams (1-1) gave up three runs on eight hits and walked one in his fourth start. The right-hander made his debut June 21, two years after being drafted in the first round by Cleveland out of East Carolina.
Both Naylors had two singles and a double as the Guardians had a season-high 18 hits, taking over first place in the AL Central from Minnesota at 45-44. They built a 5-0 lead after four innings en route to moving above .500 for the first time since April 19.
Astros 3, Mariners 2
HOUSTON — Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift Houston to a victory over Seattle.
The game was tied at 2-all with one out in the eighth when Maldonado sent a slider from Andrés Muñoz (2-2) 371 feet to left-center to put the Astros on top.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 6, Cubs 3
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot after a video review in the fifth, leading New York past Chicago.
Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer, and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this season.
Gerrit Cole (9-2) gave up a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter, and allowed three runs and five hits in 71/3 innings.
Braves 6, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11, and won his seventh straight decision, a victory over slumping Tampa Bay that gave majors-leading Atlanta its 20th victory in 22 games.
Strider (11-2) joined Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan and Arizona’s Zac Gallen as the only 11-game winners in the majors. He improved to 7-0 over his last eight starts, and boosted his majors-leading strikeout total to 166.
Sean Murphy homered for the third straight game, a career best for Atlanta’s All-Star catcher. His three-run shot finished a four-run, fourth-inning against rookie Taj Bradley (5-5).
The Braves have homered in every outing since June 11, the longest active streak in the majors. They also had a 25-game streak in 1998 and lead the majors with 168 homers — the record for a team before the All-Star break.
Nationals 8, Rangers 3
WASHINGTON — Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and Washington snapped a five-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Texas.
Jake Irvin earned his first victory since May 8 for Washington, which had lost 15 of its last 16 games at Nationals Park. Washington is an NL-worst 14-32 at home.
Josh Jung homered twice for Texas, which has lost seven of its last 10 games. Jung, the AL’s starting third baseman in next week’s All-Star Game, leads all major league rookies with 19 home runs.
The Nationals led 4-0 before Texas starter Andrew Heaney (5-6) recorded an out. After back-to-back singles, Candelario — who sat out Friday’s series opener after being hit by a pitch on his right knee a night earlier — homered to right-center.
Meneses then homered for the third time in two days — after going two months without one. It was the fourth time Washington hit consecutive home runs this season, and the first time since May 31.
Cardinals 3, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker hit a solo homer in the ninth inning, and St. Louis beat Chicago.
Mikolas (5-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Giovanny Gallegos finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.
White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five singles in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 2, 10 inn.
PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and NL West-leading Arizona rallied to beat Pittsburgh.
Alek Thomas homered to tie it in the eighth, then singled in the tying run in the 10th against David Bednar (3-1). The infield hit followed a throwing error by Bednar on a bunt, and scored automatic runner Dominic Canzone, making his debut in the majors. After Geraldo Perdomo sacrificed, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked, and Carroll lined a single just fair down the right-field line to keep the Diamondbacks in first place in the National League West.
Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up one hit in seven innings in his final start before going to the All-Star Game. He threw 99 pitches, walked five and struck out four. Marte’s sharp single to right with two out in the sixth was the only hit off Keller.
Reds 8, Brewers 5
MILWAUKEE — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning, the latest electrifying plays from the franchise-changing rookie, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.
De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then got to work making the reliever’s life miserable. He stole second. Then, on a 1-2 pitch from Peguero (1-2), he swiped third without a throw.
The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher in front of the mound and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. Pausing only to put his helmet back on, De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.
The surging Reds, who were 27-33 when De La Cruz was promoted from the minors on June 6, improved to 23-7 since, and expanded their lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central to two games.
Giants 5, Rockies 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead San Francisco to a win over Colorado.
Blake Sabol added an RBI single as San Francisco evened the three-game series at a game apiece. The Giants have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Rockies.
Alex Wood (4-3) tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn his first home win of the season. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed three hits and a walk, striking out three. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his majors-leading 26th save.