STATE COLLEGE — Thirty-seven Penn State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the athletic department’s testing period of Jan. 16-22. Two tests are pending, and two tests were inconclusive.
Penn State’s athletic department tested 1,994 student-athletes during the latest round. On Sept. 30, the program and its 13 Big Ten counterparts began daily antigen testing for Nittany Lions’ student-athletes.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” the school said in a statement. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.”
Penn State announced 16 positive COVID-19 tests last week.
Wednesday’s announcement marked the highest for Penn State since the athletic department reported 48 positive COVID-19 tests on Sept. 9. Penn State began releasing testing results last July.
Penn State’s wrestling and women’s volleyball teams have yet to begin their seasons due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the programs. Penn State wrestling is slated to begin the season Saturday at Northwestern, while women’s volleyball is scheduled to host Illinois on Feb. 5.
Penn State’s men’s basketball program restarted its season Jan. 17 after a two-week, COVID-19-related pause.
The University of Michigan last Saturday announced a two-week pause on all athletic team activities following positive SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 tests — a variant of COVID-19 — within the program.
“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.
Penn State will release its next COVID-19 update on Feb. 3.