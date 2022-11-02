MILTON — It took nearly 50 minutes for Selinsgrove’s boys soccer team to break through on Wednesday but when the Seals did, they really did.
Selinsgrove scored on four consecutive shots over the span of eight minutes in the second half, breaking open a close District 4 Class 3A title game in what turned into a 5-1 romp at Milton’s Alumni Field.
The victory gives the Seals (18-2) their third title in four years — and 11th all-time — and secures a bid in next week’s state tournament. Selinsgrove heads into states with a 10-game win streak. Selinsgrove will meet District 11 champion, Southern Lehigh, next week.
Jake Keeney scored goals 57 seconds apart to break the ice for the Seals, who tried to find ways around, through, and over a pesky Jersey Shore (12-4) defense that blocked a half-dozen shots in the first half.
"We looked for quicker transitions and openings in the second half," Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. "Jake Keeney looked for his openings; he had several shots blocked in the first half. Jake is a big-time player and he really stepped up for us in the second half."
Wednesday’s second-half eruption continued a trend of offensive output during the streak, particularly recently. In the win streak, the Seals have scored at least four goals in nine games.
After an even first half, the Seals broke through eight minutes into the second half when Keeney knocked a shot off the post before shuttling the ball to the far post for a 1-0 lead.
"I sort of flubbed the first one and got a lucky bounce," Keeney said with a smirk. "It hit the post and bounced right back to me and I was able to slot it in."
Fifty-seven seconds later, the Seals started to open it up. Keeney banged one home to double the lead before dishing it off to Nick Ritter three minutes later to make it 3-0. Ritter did not score in Selinsgrove's 4-2 regular season win — the only game the standout had not scored against this year — Lupolt said.
"It got intense, and once we got one we started to get comfortable and play our game more," Keeney said. "We got control of ourselves and put a couple in the net. We matched their intensity."
Bobby Kruskie capped the Seals' eight-minute burst with a goal with 25 minutes to play. When Jersey Shore got on the board with less than eight minutes to play, Selinsgrove needed just 10 seconds to respond with Logan Rodkey slipping in the fifth and final tally of the night.
"It's a special thing to win three in four years," Lupolt said. "Our seniors and upperclassmen have worked hard. We were really close last year and we used that as motivation to get back to this spot again."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A FINAL
At Milton HS
SELINSGROVE 5, Jersey Shore 1
Second half
S-Jake Keeney, 47:58; S-Keeney, 48:55; S-Nick Ritter, 51:18; S-Bobby Kruskie, 55:21; JS-Nick Bellomo, 72:39: S-Logan Rodkey, 72:49.
Shots: Selinsgrove,18-5. Saves: Selinsgrove (Jonah Erb), 2; Jersey Shore (Camron Fishel), 5. Corners: Selinsgrove, 6-1. Penalties: Jersey Shore, 8-6. Red card: JS-Peter Bellomo (73:14).