Defending Class A champion Northumberland Christian was one of four area girls basketball teams that earned No. 1 seeds when the District 4 tournament pairings were announced Sunday.
The Warriors, coming off their fourth consecutive Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament title Saturday, begin defense of their district crown Wednesday.
Southern Columbia (Class 2A), Lewisburg (4A) and Selinsgrove (5A) also top their respective brackets.
On the boys’ side, Danville captured the No. 1 seed in Class 4A. Mifflinburg, also in 4A, is the Valley’s only other top-three boys seed.
Competition begins Tuesday night with the Class A boys quarterfinals and Class 2A girls quarterfinals.
On Wednesday, the Class 2A boys and Class A girls play quarterfinals.
The Class 3A boys and Class 4A girls are in action Thursday.
On Friday, the Class 4A boys and Class 3A girls begin postseason play.
Semifinals and championship dates are yet to be determined.
The champion in each classification qualifies for the state tournament.
Northumberland Christian won the girls title in its first district appearance last season. The Warriors advanced to the state quarterfinals, only to have their championship pursuit ended by COVID-19. They host Juniata Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Northumberland is joined in the Class A girls field by third-seeded Lourdes Regional and No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian.
Southern Columbia surged to the head of the Class 2A field in the season’s final week. The Tigers host Muncy at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Second-seeded Mount Carmel hosts No. 7 East Juniata on the same day and time.
The two Valley teams in the Class 3A girls tournament — No. 4 Warrior Run and No. 5 Line Mountain — meet in Turbotville for a Friday quarterfinal. Defending champion Bloomsburg is the Class 3A top seed.
The Class 4A girls feature a pair of area matchups Thursday as No. 8 Midd-West travels to top-seeded Lewisburg, and No. 7 Danville plays at second-seeded Shamokin. Also Thursday, Milton, the No. 6 seed, visits third-seeded Athens.
Selinsgrove hosts cross-river rival Shikellamy for the Class 5A championship at 7 p.m. on March 12. The winner faces the District 11 champion for a state tournament berth.
The North Penn-Liberty boys are seeded first in a Class A field that includes No. 4 Lourdes Regional and No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian. Class A play kicks off Tuesday.
In Class 2A, both No. 5 East Juniata (at Canton) and No. 7 Line Mountain (at Wyalusing Valley) play Wednesday quarterfinals on the road.
Loyalsock is the only boys defending champion to earn a No. 1 seed. The Lancers host No. 8 Warrior Run on Thursday, while fifth-seeded Mount Carmel plays at Wellsboro.
The Class 4A boys tournament, which begins Friday, will have No. 8 Midd-West at Danville, last season’s runner-up; fifth-seeded Athens at No. 4 Lewisburg; No. 7 Jersey Shore at second-seeded Mifflinburg; and No. 6 Shamokin playing at third-seeded Montoursville, the defending champion.
The District 4/6 Class 5A boys subregional, which will include Shikellamy and possibly Selinsgrove, has semifinals on March 8 followed by a March 11 championship game.
DISTRICT 4 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday
(1) North Penn-Liberty, bye
(5) Juniata Christian at (4) Lourdes Regional, 7 p.m.
(7) Millville at (2) St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
(6) Meadowbrook Christian at (3) Sullivan County, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday
(8) Sayre at (1) Muncy, 7 p.m.
(4) East Juniata at (4) Canton, 7 p.m.
(7) Line Mountain at (2) Wyalusing Valley, 7 p.m.
(6) Montgomery at (3) Northeast Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
(8) Warrior Run at (1) Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
(5) Mount Carmel at (4) Wellsboro, 7 p.m.
(7) Bloomsburg at (2) Central Columbia, 8 p.m.
(6) South Williamsport at (3) Troy, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Friday
(8) Midd-West at (1) Danville, 7 p.m.
(5) Athens at (4) Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
(7) Jersey Shore at (2) Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
(6) Shamokin at (3) Montoursville, 7 p.m.
DISTRICTS 4/6 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
Monday, March 8
TBD
GIRLS
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday
(8) Juniata Christian at (1) Northumberland Christian, 7 p.m.
(5) Meadowbrook Christian at (4) North Penn-Liberty, 7 p.m.
(7) St. John Neumann at (2) Sullivan County, 7 p.m.
(6) Montgomery at (3) Lourdes Regional, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday
(8) Muncy at (1) Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
(5) Wyalusing Valley at (4) Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
(7) East Juniata at (2) Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
(6) Millville at (3) South Williamsport, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Friday
(8) Troy at (1) Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
(5) Line Mountain at (4) Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
(7) Wellsboro at (2) Towanda, 7 p.m.
(6) Hughesville at (3) Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
(8) Midd-West at (1) Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
(5) Montoursville at (4) Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Danville at (2) Shamokin, 7 p.m.
(6) Milton at (3) Athens, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, March 12
(2) Shikellamy at (1) Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.