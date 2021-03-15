The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s boys basketball season is in jeopardy after a team member was exposed to COVID-19, the school district told the media late Sunday.
“We have an exposure on the team with a staff member, and we are in the process of contact tracing and informing parents,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. “It’s very unfortunate, and the world we are dealing with. I am extremely saddened for our kids.”
Bendle further explained that the district will make every attempt to save the season before making a decision on whether to forfeit a state playoff game.
The Braves (9-12), who on Thursday won their first district championship since 1979, are scheduled to face District 3 champion Lower Dauphin in a state quarterfinal game Friday.
They were one of five area teams that qualified for their respective PIAA tournaments by winning a District 4 crown. Unlike years past, only district champions advanced to state play due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Shikellamy defeated Central Mountain, 59-42, for the District 4 Class 5A championship in a game played without head coach Bill Zeigler. Zeigler missed the game due to an illness in his family.
Quick turnaround
After a hard-fought district championship win over Mifflinburg on Saturday night, the Danville boys basketball team will return to the court Tuesday for the opening round of the state playoffs.
Danville (16-1) plays at District 2 champion Scranton Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 4A boys first-round game. The winner will play District 3 champion Middletown on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
Three local girls teams qualified for the PIAA playoffs: Northumberland Christian, Mount Carmel, and Shikellamy.
Northumberland Christian (21-3), which repeated as Class A champion, is paired with District 11 winner Nativity BVM in a Saturday quarterfinal. The teams played on Feb. 6 in Northumberland with the host Warriors winning 62-42.
Mount Carmel (16-5), which earned 12th consecutive state playoff berth, plays a Class 2A quarterfinal game Friday. The Red Tornadoes will face District 2 champion Holy Cross after District 3 winner Linden Hall was forced to forfeit its first-round game due to COVID-19 complications..
Shikellamy (5-12), which won its first district crown since 2010, travels to District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic for a Wednesday Class 5A first-round game at 7 p.m. The winner plays District 12 champion Cardinal O’Hara in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
Other District 4 qualifiers include the Class 3A Loyalsock girls, who host District 2 champion Riverside in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday; the Class 4A Central Columbia girls, who play District 2 champion Scranton Prep in a Saturday quarterfinal; the Class A St. John Neumann boys, who play District 11 champion Nativity BVM in a Friday quarterfinal; the Class 2A Wyalusing Valley boys, who host District 2 champion Old Forge in the first round Wednesday at 7 p.m.; and the Class 3A Loyalsock boys, who face an opponent to be determined in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
Bench help
Danville’s bench played a large role in its 63-60 win over Mifflinburg on Saturday at Williamsport High School.
From the obvious — Carson Persing hit the 3-pointer to put the Ironmen ahead with 14 seconds left in the game — to Brady Hill’s less apparent effect on the game.
Hill — an all-state lineman in football — put those to skills to use in the paint, pulling down a team-high eight rebounds for Danville.
—Todd Hummel
Tension-breaker
Saturday’s District 4 Class 4A boys championship game had plenty of intense moments, but there was one moment of levity for the Ironmen.
In the first half, there was a Mifflinburg turnover near the baseline. As Jagger Dressler took the ball from the official, he stopped himself from inbounding the ball to point guard K.J. Riley.
Riley was also standing on the baseline waiting to inbound the ball. Dressler waited a beat, then called Riley’s name to get his attention. Danville’s senior point guard quickly realized his mistake and returned to the floor to take the inbound pass from Dressler.
—Todd Hummel
Year-long pause
Northumberland Christian’s girls won their way to a state quarterfinal game against District 2 representative Susquehanna Community a year ago when the COVID-19 outbreak caused the cancellation of the balance of the state playoffs.
Now, due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts that qualified only district champions for this season’s state tournaments, the Warriors open with a quarterfinal game Saturday.
“It’s weird to think about it, that we’re essentially picking up where we left off last year even though it’s a new season,” said Warriors senior point guard Rebekah Hayner. “It’s crazy to think about that.”
Susquehanna Community won the District 2 crown and is slotted on Northumberland Christian’s half of the Class A bracket. So, if the Warriors win their quarterfinal game, the potential exists for them to face Susquehanna Community more than a year after their state playoff matchup was canceled.
That turn of events, though, is still fresh in the Warriors’ minds.
“I have to remember that it’s not certain that I can keep playing,” Hayner added, “just because of COVID or if we win or lose.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Winning with class
Jordan Rickert has coached several impactful senior classes in her seven years as Shamokin’s girls coach, but the trio of Emma Kramer, Grace Nazih and Ariana Nolter was the first to lead Rickert’s Indians to a district final.
“I think us three seniors worked so hard for this,” said Nolter. “We put ourselves in this position. Jordan gave us everything we needed to be here, and we just had to put it on the floor.”
Nolter (10.4 ppg.), Nazih (8.3) and Kramer (5.2) entered Saturday’s 45-40 loss to Central Columbia as Shamokin’s top-scoring starters. Despite the tough loss, each member of the Class of 2021 has her academic and athletic future planned. Nolter intends to play volleyball at Misericordia; Nazih plans to play basketball at Elizabethtown; and Kramer envisions throwing the javelin at Bloomsburg.
“Just seeing kids come through the program and bust their butt and be successful, that’s what you want to see as a coach,” said Rickert, who finished the season 104-64.
—Scott Dudinskie