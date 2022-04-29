The Associated Press
NEW YORK — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.
Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.
Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six.
Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets began play as an expansion team in 1962.
Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the best defensive play, running to make diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner in right-center to end the third.
A year ago, there were a record nine no-hitters in the majors.
Padres 7, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego to a victory over Pittsburgh.
Kim was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2-for-4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring.
The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run single for San Diego.
Brewers 11, Cubs 1
MILWAUKEE — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee’s season-high five home runs, Adrian Houser struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings, and the Brewers beat Chicago.
Houser (2-2) struck out six and walked two.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2), who held Milwaukee to a run with seven strikeouts over 51/3 innings on opening day, couldn’t get out of the fifth on Friday.
Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits, and Arizona beat St. Louis.
Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins.
Bumgarner threw a season-high 89 pitches in five innings, giving up one run on three hits. Luis Frias, Noé Ramirez, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy combined for four innings of relief, allowing just one run.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 12, Royals 2, 8 inn.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres all homered, and New York won its seventh in a row, beating Kansas City in a rain-shortened game.
New York took a 3-2 lead into the seventh before scoring four runs, three on Judge’s homer. Torres connected for a two-run drive during a five-run eighth.
Nestor Cortes (1-0) allowed one earned run and eight hits in five innings.
Red Sox 3, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat Baltimore.
Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to provide the Red Sox with all the offense they needed to saddle the Orioles with their fifth straight defeat. It was Boston’s first home run in seven games and only its second in the last 11.
Rays 6, Twins 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Lowe and Mike Zunino homered for the first time this season, Corey Kluber gave up one hit in six innings, and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota, halting the Twins’ seven-game win streak.
Lowe’s first career homer came in a four-run first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy. Zunino’s solo shot put the Rays up 6-0 in the third.
Angels 5, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito, and Los Angeles rode a combined three-hitter to its sixth straight win.
Ward finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018.
Astros 11, Blue Jays 7
TORONTO — Jeremy Peña hit a three-run home run, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman also connected, and Houston beat Toronto, extending its winning streak to four games.
Bregman hit a solo home run off Yusei Kikuchi in the first, his fourth, and Peña and Alvarez went deep off Trevor Richards in a five-run sixth inning.
INTERLEAGUE
Marlins 8, Mariners 6
MIAMI — Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered, and Miami won its sixth straight game, beating Seattle.
Soler’s homer in the first inning bounced off a column behind the left-center field pavilion and was measured at 468 feet, the third-longest in the major leagues this season.
Braves 6, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — William Contreras hit two impressively long home runs, Austin Riley also connected, and Travis Demeritte had an inside-the-park homer as Atlanta beat Texas.