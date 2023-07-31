One year after he retired from his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, Jack Lambert visited the opening of Steelers training camp in Latrobe, working as a guest analyst for a local television station.
His assignment: Cover and talk about the Oklahoma drill, the masochistic, mano a mano drill that pits an offensive lineman, a defensive player, and a running back in a three-by-nine-foot confined space.
The object for the offensive lineman was to drive the defender out of the confined area and clear a path for the running back. The goal of the defensive player was to stop the running back or force him to run outside the confined area.
Former coach Chuck Noll started every one of 23 training camps with the Oklahoma drill, a ritual akin to firing a starter pistol to begin a track and field event. On the opening day of his first camp in 1969, Noll watched rookie Joe Greene, his No. 1 draft choice, toss aside veteran center Ray Mansfield like a rag doll.
Lambert, who fervently believed football was designed to reward the players who hit the hardest, filed this report:
“I watched the Oklahoma drills this morning, and nothing changes down there. The offensive line holds every single time. Now, I went against Mike Webster for 11 years in the Oklahoma drill. Eleven times two is 22 times; he held me 21.
“One time last year, and this is a true story, I said to him, “Mike, you’ve held me every time. Just one time, don’t hold me. Let’s see what happens.” So he did, and I took him, and I pushed him back, and I threw him right over a dummy.”
Webster, a future Hall of Fame center, playfully disputed the story. But the exchange nonetheless points up the must-see highlight of training camp that no longer exists. The NFL banned the Oklahoma drill and other full-contact drills in 2019 out of concern for player safety, even though most teams had already stopped using the drill years earlier.
And, for the people who watched the Oklahoma drill and did not participate, that’s too bad.
Now, the Steelers use a variation of the drill that will be on display Tuesday when they put on the shoulder pads for the first time in training camp. It is a one-on-one collision drill called back-on-backers, in which a running back or tight end attempts to block a charging linebacker to keep him from sacking the quarterback. (There is no actual quarterback — just a stationary target — usually a ball boy or equipment manager, standing at the rear of a confined area).
But that isn’t the only one.
The other full-contact combat drill is the one-on-one matchup between offensive and defensive linemen. There is no running back to tackle, just a head-on battle between heavyweights to see if an offensive lineman can control or negate a defensive lineman. Usually, the first altercation of camp occurs in this drill.
These drills can define a young player’s career, a time when they can make a lasting impression — good or bad — with the coaching staff. This is why coaches say they don’t make any player evaluations until they see players in shoulder pads — no more shorts and t-shirts.
Tuesday is the day when training camp starts for real.
And these are the five matchups they are eager to see:
DT Keeanu Benton vs. G Isaac Seumalo
It’s not so much the coaches want to see what they have with Seumalo; they already know that after signing the veteran to a big contract in free agency. They want to see what they have in Benton, their second-round draft choice from Wisconsin, who has intrigued them since the beginning of OTAs. Benton has the size (6-4, 310) and agility to be a disruptive presence on the defensive line, and the coaches want to see which position he is best suited for.
LT Broderick Jones vs. DE Cam Heyward
It doesn’t matter who the player is or which position he plays; coaches always can’t wait to see their No. 1 draft pick in pads. And when he is a left tackle — playing the most important position on the offensive line — they will put him to the test immediately. That’s why Mike Tomlin might give Heyward his only rep in the drill to administer this test against Jones.
TE Darnell Washington vs. OLB Alex Highsmith
Washington, a rookie third-round choice, was yet another off-season addition to bolster the blocking on the front line. At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, he used his size in college to be a dominant blocker and show off his skills as a pass-catcher. The Steelers anticipate him being their No. 2 tight end in the future, and they want to see how he manages against one of last season’s top sack specialists.
OLB Nick Herbig vs. TE Zach Gentry
Trading back into the fourth round and getting Herbig (6-2, 240) to be a backup for Highsmith and All-Pro T.J. Watt was one of the best moves of the draft. He is not as big as the prototypical Steelers outside linebacker (OK, James Harrison doesn’t count), but he is a physical, combative player like their other outside linebacker from Wisconsin. Getting to see him in pads for the first time is something the coaches are anticipating.
ILB Mark Robinson vs. RB Jaylen Warren
Any one-on-one matchup involving Robinson is always a highlight because it should involve a full, head-on collision. Robinson showed that, in his limited playing time late last season, he was given the Kendrell Bell-like freedom to simply go get the football. Now the Steelers want to see how much Robinson, a seventh-round pick in 2022, has progressed in his second season. Even though they already know about his explosiveness and reckless style, getting another look is always entertaining. It also gives them an idea about the toughness of the running back taking him on.