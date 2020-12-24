Little did Duncan Weir know during the summer, when Shikellamy defensive coordinator Bill Freeman moved him from outside linebacker to inside linebacker, that the senior would end 2020 as an all-state football player.
Heck, even a week ago when the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I all-stars were named, the prestigious accolade seemed out of reach.
"After (the league honors) came out — I was grateful — but when I got honorable mention, I certainly didn't expect to get all-state," Weir said.
Turns out two of the inside linebackers selected ahead of him by HAC-I coaches — Selinsgrove's Ryan Aument and Jersey Shore's Hayden Packer — also earned Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A all-state honors.
"I think it just shows how tough our league really is," said Weir, who after graduation is headed to Annville to play baseball at Lebanon Valley College.
The local area had five selections to the Class 4A team: Weir, Aument and Selinsgrove teammate Teague Hoover, along with the Lewisburg duo of Owen Ordonez and Jack Landis.
With the selections from Class 4A state runner-up and Division I champion Jersey Shore, HAC-I had nine all-state selections in Class 4A plus the Player of the Year (Owen Anderson) and Coach of the Year (Tom Gravish).
Weir made 118 tackles in eight games for Shikellamy this season with 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery. Weir played everywhere for the injury-ravaged team, starting games at middle linebacker, Wildcat quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive guard.
Weir had been an outside linebacker since his freshman year, apprenticing under the last Shikellamy player to get an all-state honor in football, Gabe Tilford. However, Freeman wanted Weir to move inside when Jim Keiser took over the Shikellamy program.
"I wasn't real sure; I didn't know how to play it," Weir said. "He said if I made the right read 75-percent of the time, he'd been satisfied.
"I think we were pretty successful with it."
Weir had 30 tackles in two games against Jersey Shore, including 16 in a 16-0 loss to the Bulldogs Oct. 16. It was the fewest points scored by Jersey Shore until its 21-14 loss in the state title game to Thomas Jefferson.
"That's when we really started to click as a defense," Weir said. "I think it was pretty cool that we played the state runner-ups so tough."
Aument and Hoover were dual anchors of a Selinsgrove defense that allowed one score or less in six of its games this season.
Aument averaged 10.4 tackles per game for the Seals, including 12 tackles for loss.
Hoover led Selinsgrove in tackles from his safety position. He finished the season with 90 tackles and two interceptions.
Ordonez blossomed in his junior year, leading Lewisburg in tackles with 85 and sacks with 7.5.
Landis picked up his second all-state honor of the postseason for his punting. Landis, who was also a MaxPreps.com all-state selection on a team made up of all six classes, averaged 45.7 yards per kick with a long 58 yards.
Anderson was picked as Player of the Year for Jersey Shore, and the senior did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs this season. He scored 18 touchdowns — 10 receiving and eight rushing scores. He scored in every game this season, including eight TDs in the Bulldogs' five playoff games.
Anderson is the second straight Bulldog — after quarterback Tanner Lorson — to be named 4A Player of the Year.
Anderson, also selected to the all-state team as an athlete, was one of the five Bulldogs honored. Quarterback Brandon Weary (2,021 yards, 24 TDs, two interceptions), wide receiver Cayden Hess (67 catches, 911 yards, 9 TDs), offensive lineman Joe Lorson, defensive end Dalton Dugan (nine sacks, 71 hurries, 2 interception return TDs) and linebacker Packer (82 tackles) were also honored.