LEWISBURG — Bucknell exploded for 56 points in the second half in its 89-65 non-conference win over Sant Francis on Wednesday night at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison led by just one point at halftime but caught fire on the offensive end in the second half to pull away to a 24-point win.
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis couldn’t initially remember what he told his team at halftime, but whatever it was, it worked. The Bison outscored the Red Flash 56-33 in the second half.
A big part of the team’s success in the second half was their shooting from beyond the arc. The Bison converted on eight 3-pointers in the second half after making just one in the first 20 minutes.
“We have a lot of guys who can shoot,” said Davis, who is in his 8th year at the helm in Lewisburg. “When guys are open, it tends to go in.”
Senior Xander Rice led the way for the Bison, scoring 20 points. Alex Timmerman contributed a double-double, recording 14 points and 14 rebounds. Josh Adoh and Elvin Edmonds IV both finished in double figures with 12 and 11, respectively.
“They did a great job of sacrificing themselves, and letting the ball find the open man,” said Davis.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the lead changing 13 times before the Bison pulled away in the second half. The last time the Red Flash had the lead was just under two minutes into the second half.
“I thought we came in with a seriousness and a purpose the last couple of days of practice,” said Davis. “We were ready to go, and that goes back to our senior leadership.”
Last year when these two teams faced off, Saint Francis dominated in a 93-67 win.
“It was so bad, I refused to watch it leading up to this game,” said Davis, who had his assistants watch the game film instead.
The Bison won the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach last week before losing a heartbreaker in overtime to Marist on Saturday afternoon.
“We felt like we kind of left one on the table last week,” said Rice, who is averaging 17 points per contest for the Bison. “We were a little bit too high on ourselves after Florida. Feeling maybe a little too good.”
Bucknell 89, Saint Francis 65
Bucknell (5-3)
Xander Rice 6-9 5-5 20; Alex Timmerman 6-10 2-2 14; Josh Adoh 5-9 1-3 12; Elvin Edmonds IV 4-7 3-5 11; Jake van der Heijden 4-7 1-2 9; Ian Motta 3-11 1-5 7; Andre Screen 2-4 2-4 6; Josh Bascoe 2-6 0-0 4; RuotBijiek 2-3 0-1 4; Josh Fulton 1-1 0-0 2; Brady Muller 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 35-68 9-22 89.
Saint Francis (2-6)
Josh Cohen 7-10 4-6 18; Brad McCabe 4-7 0-0 12; Landon Moore 2-9 2-2 8; Wisler Sanon 2-3 3-3 7; Cam Gregory 2-4 0-0 6; Luke Ruggery 2-4 0-0 6; Marlon Hargis 2-5 0-0 5; Maxwell Land 1-9 1-2 3; Zahree Harrison 0-3 0-0 0; Brendan Scanlon 0-1 0-0 0; Gestin Liberis 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-56 11-29 65.
Halftime: Bucknell, 33-32. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-22 (Rice 3-5; Edmonds IV 3-5; Motta 1-5; Adoh 1-3; van der Heijden 1-2; Muller 0-1; Bijiek 0-1); Saint Francis 11-29 (McCabe 4-7; Gregory 2-3; Moore 2-8; Ruggery 2-3; Hargis 1-3; Land 0-3; Scanlon 0-1, Sanon 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 43 (Timmerman 14); Saint Francis 28 (Cohen 7); Assists: Bucknell 20 (Bascoe 5); Saint Francis 16 (Gregory 5); Steals: Bucknell 7 (Bascoe and Timmerman 2 each); Saint Francis 4 (Land 2); Turnovers: Bucknell 8, Saint Francis 13; Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Saint Francis. Fouled out: none.