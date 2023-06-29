The goal for Neilson Powless at the Tour de France starting Saturday is simple: win a stage.
He’s certainly capable. So are the other five Americans in the field, and collectively they represent perhaps the strongest contingent of U.S. riders in cycling’s most famous race since the drug-fueled days of Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer.
There is Sepp Kuss, the climbing extraordinaire from the Jumbo-Visma squad, who ended a 10-year drought for Americans with a stage win last year and who will try to usher Jonas Vingegaard to back-to-back yellow jerseys; Matteo Jorgenson, who featured in several breakaways a year ago and nearly won a stage himself; new U.S. road race champ Quinn Simmons; Kevin Vermaerke, whose own debut last year was waylaid by a broken collarbone; and Lawson Craddock, back for the first time since 2018.
Then there is Powless, the 26-year-old from Florida and the first rider of Native American ancestry to race in the Tour, and who already has won two lower level races this year while performing well in the spring classics.
“I think the prep that I have done has brought me to the right level of fitness at exactly the right time,” said Powless, who will also be charged with protecting EF Education–EasyPost’s overall contenders, Richard Carapaz and Rigoberto Urán.
“If I could win a stage, that would be incredible. That would be my Tour made,” Powless said. “But if we have Richie or Rigo up in GC and we can get someone on the podium, that would be incredible as well. I’m going to have to be pretty fluid with it, with what my goals are going to be, because depending on what position we are going to be in with the team, it is going to change. If we have someone going for GC, I could have a really satisfying Tour helping to get them on the podium.”
The six American riders in the Tour is one fewer than a year ago but otherwise the most since 2014, and represents a resurgence in U.S. road racing. Magnus Sheffield, the 21-year-old phenom for Ineos Grenadiers, nearly made its Tour lineup this year, and Joe Dombrowski and Brandon McNulty missed out on the start line largely because they already raced in the Giro d’Italia.