The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball.
The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history.
“I thought it was going to be louder,” Simmons said.
Tobias Harris scored 24 points and a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Simmons’ homecoming with a 115-106 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
“I feel like this is a huge win for us,” Harris said. “I knew going into the game we were all going to come out with this type of energy and this type of buzz to get up to play.”
There was plenty of buzz from the time the doors opened in anticipation of Simmons’ return. He had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune of steady boos. Simmons even had a late-game fade familiar to the Sixers. He didn’t take a shot, was scoreless in the fourth quarter and scored only two points in the second half.
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and Kevin Durant had 20 before coach Jacque Vaughn pulled his starting lineup with 3 minutes left in the game.
“Everybody wants to see our team fail,” Durant said. “Nobody likes Ben. Nobody likes Ky. Nobody likes myself.”
The expected marquee matchup was dimmed with Embiid out with a sprained left foot, Harden still out with a tendon strain in his right foot and starting guard Tyrese Maxey also out with a broken left foot.
Embiid vs. Simmons will have to wait.
Simmons vs. 76ers fans was pretty good.
Simmons was heckled, drew a flagrant foul, shushed a sellout crowd of 20,184 on a layup, and even Jordan-shrugged after hitting free throws. Of most importance for a player who has battled mental health issues, Simmons played with poise as boos rained on him for the bulk of his 32 minutes.
Kings 113, Grizzlies 109
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points, and Sacramento won its seventh straight.
Kevin Huerter scored 18 points, hitting 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Malik Monk finished with 14 points as the Kings managed to hold on after leading by 14 midway through the fourth quarter.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and five blocks and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their fourth of five.