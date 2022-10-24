The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106, over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Sixers started 0-3, dropping the first two games to Eastern Conference contenders Boston and Milwaukee.
Knicks 115, Magic 102
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, and New York kept No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and Orlando winless.
Banchero scored 21 points to become just the third No. 1 pick to open a career with four consecutive games of 20 or more points, but the wait continues for his first win as a pro.
Raptors 98, Heat 90
MIAMI — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23, and Toronto rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Miami, and split their two-game trip to South Florida.
Bulls 120, Celtics 102
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and Chicago wiped out a big early deficit to beat Boston.
Grizzlies 134, Nets 124
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead Memphis to a victory over Brooklyn.
Spurs 115, Timberwolves 106
MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Vassell scored 23 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help San Antonio beat Minnesota.
Rockets 114, Jazz 108
HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points, and Jalen Green added 25 to lead previously winless Houston to a victory over Utah, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season.