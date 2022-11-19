The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19, and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain, and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday.
Joel Embiid had 32 points and nine rebounds.
Embiid had a steal, and then he followed with a 3 that pulled the Sixers to 105-102.
Edwards buried a 3 that stretched the lead to six.
Pacers 114, Magic 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with 9.6 seconds left, and Indiana came up with a final defensive stop to beat Orlando to open a two-game set.
The teams will meet again Monday night in Indianapolis.
Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists for the Pacers.
Hawks 124, Raptors 122, OT
ATLANTA — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer, and Atlanta, after rallying late in regulation, beat undermanned Toronto.