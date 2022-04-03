The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia, and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter.
He also made 17-of-20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Embiid also made three 3-pointers.
Mavericks 118, Bucks 112
MILWAUKEE — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help Dallas defeat Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee was essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all of its usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. In six career games against the Bucks, Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles.
Celtics 144, Wizards 102
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22, and Boston cruised past Washington in the Celtics’ regular-season home finale.
Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season.
Nuggets 129, Lakers 118
LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and Denver moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a victory over Los Angeles.
Will Barton scored 25 points, and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games.
Pistons 121, Pacers 117
INDIANAPOLIS — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead sharpshooting Detroit past Indiana.
Bey hit 11-of-18 shots, including shooting 7-of-9 on 3-pointers, in 23 minutes. The Pistons, who have won three games in a row, sank 21-of-41 3-pointers, and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters.
Thunder 117, Suns 96
OKLAHOMA CITY — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points, and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead Oklahoma City over NBA-leading Phoenix.
Timberwolves 139, Rockets 132
HOUSTON — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 28, and Minnesota built a huge lead, and held to beat Houston.
It’s the second straight victory for Minnesota, which is in seventh place in the Western Conference with three games remaining.
Heat 114, Raptors 109
TORONTO — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and Miami topped Toronto.
Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had 18 and Bam Adebayo 16 as the Heat won their fourth straight, and remained two games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Spurs 113, Trail Blazers 92
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 28 points, and San Antonio defeated short-handed Portland.
Coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to Denver, San Antonio’s magic number for clinching 10th place in the Western Conference is two games.
Knicks 118, Magic 88
ORLANDO, Fla. — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20, and New York routed Orlando.