The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Tobias Harris made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Philadelphia 76ers ran their winning streak against the New York Knicks to 15 games with a 101-100 victory Sunday night.
Philadelphia improved to 30-13 with its eighth win in its last 10 games.
Julius Randle scored 24 points but his last shot rimmed out just before the buzzer as New York dropped to 21-22.
The final meeting of the three-game season series and second in five days between the Atlantic Division rivals was a defensive struggle the whole way.
n LaMelo Ball out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist, knocking out the Charlotte Hornets rookie star indefinitely.
The Hornets said Ball had an MRI exam Sunday in San Antonio that revealed the injury.
Ball is averaging 15.9 points and tops all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game.
He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets’ 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Ball appeared to be in discomfort playing into the second half.
n Thunder 114, Rockets 112
HOUSTON — Houston lost its team-record 20th straight game, falling to Oklahoma City when John Wall missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.
The skid is tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history, and the longest since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
n Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 23 of his 36 points in the second half, Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Cleveland beat Toronto, handing the Raptors their eighth straight loss.
Dean Wade scored 16 points, and Darius Garland had 15 points and six assists for Cleveland, which had dropped five of its previous six.
n Bulls 100, Pistons 86
DETROIT — Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Chicago used a strong defensive performance for a win over Detroit.
Zach LaVine scored 18 points for the Bulls, who had lost two straight.
n Nets 113, Wizards 106
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, and James Harden had 26 to lead Brooklyn to a victory over Washington.
Blake Griffin dunked for the first time since December 2019 in his Nets debut, and Nicolas Claxton added 16 points.
n Celtics 112, Magic 96
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown hit a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 23, and Boston beat Orlando to snap a three-game losing streak.
n Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108
DENVER — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points, and New Orleans’ overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat Denver.
Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 11 triple-double of the season and 52nd overall.
n Pacers 109, Heat 106, OT
MIAMI — Justin Holiday scored 15 points, and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead Indiana past Miami for a series sweep.