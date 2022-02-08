The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Devin Booker never tires of watching Chris Paul do his thing to lift Phoenix to big wins.
Paul did his part for the Suns in back-to-back nights on the road against top teams in the East — first, Chicago and then Philadelphia — and gets to try it again next game in a rematch with the NBA champs.
“You’re a cold piece of work, CP3,” Booker said.
Booker scored 35 points and Paul had 16 points and 12 assists to lead the Suns to their NBA-high 44th win, 114-109 over the 76ers on Tuesday night.
The Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the 14th time in 15 games, raising their record to 44-10.
Celtics 126, Nets 91
NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points, and Boston rolled to its sixth straight win.
Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren’t competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt.
Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is still ineligible to play home games because he isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Jayson Tatum scored 19 points as the Celtics continued their strong stretch and moved past the Nets into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Pelicans 110, Rockets 97
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, and New Orleans beat Houston to extend its winning streak to four games.
Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram’s 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter.
The Pelicans were playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans. While McCollum was not yet available to play, the deal meant New Orleans had to play without prominent regulars Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who’ve been dealt to Portland.
Hawks 133, Pacers 112
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 34 points, and Atlanta regained its 3-point touch, overwhelming trade-depleted Indiana.
After making only 5-of-25 3s in Sunday’s 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17-of-33 long-range shots.
The Hawks regrouped after losing two straight games and three of four. Young, Collins and most starters sat out the fourth quarter.
Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points. Lance Stephenson had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in his first start of the season.
Grizzlies 135, Clippers 109
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 30 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as Memphis routed Los Angeles.
The offensive production from Morant came on 12 of 19 sooting from the field and marked the ninth time in the past 10 games the All-Star guard reached the 30-point mark. Brandon Clarke finished with 16 points for Memphis.