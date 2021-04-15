PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Nets played without starters from the opening tip. The 76ers tried to rest theirs in the fourth quarter.

But with Brooklyn’s deep reserves making it a game late between the two top teams in the East, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid checked in to bail out the checked-out Sixers.

Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn 123-117 on Wednesday night in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.

n Raptors 117, Spurs 112

TAMPA, Fla. — OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Toronto beat San Antonio.

 

n Knicks 116, Pelicans 106

NEW ORLEANS — Julius Randle scored 32 points against his former team, and New York clamped down defensively on Zion Williamson for a victory over New Orleans.

 

n Cavaliers 103, Hornetts 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26.

n Bucks 130,

Timberwolves 105

MINNEAPOLIS — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as Milwaukee breezed to a victory over Minnesota.

 

n Magic 115, Bulls 106

CHICAGO — James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Orlando snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Chicago despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

 

n Clippers 100, Pistons 98

DETROIT — Reggie Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving Los Angeles its seventh straight victory.

The Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter despite playing without several key players.

