PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Nets played without starters from the opening tip. The 76ers tried to rest theirs in the fourth quarter.
But with Brooklyn’s deep reserves making it a game late between the two top teams in the East, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid checked in to bail out the checked-out Sixers.
Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn 123-117 on Wednesday night in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.
n Raptors 117, Spurs 112
TAMPA, Fla. — OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Toronto beat San Antonio.
n Knicks 116, Pelicans 106
NEW ORLEANS — Julius Randle scored 32 points against his former team, and New York clamped down defensively on Zion Williamson for a victory over New Orleans.
n Cavaliers 103, Hornetts 90
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26.
n Bucks 130,
Timberwolves 105
MINNEAPOLIS — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as Milwaukee breezed to a victory over Minnesota.
n Magic 115, Bulls 106
CHICAGO — James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Orlando snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Chicago despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
n Clippers 100, Pistons 98
DETROIT — Reggie Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving Los Angeles its seventh straight victory.
The Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter despite playing without several key players.