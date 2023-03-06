The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Embiid scored 42 points, James Harden added 14 points, 20 assists and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away late for a 147-143 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in an entertaining game virtually devoid of defense.
Embiid made 11-of-16 field goals, and all 19 free-throw attempts. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points, and Jalen McDaniels added 20 for the 76ers, who have won two straight.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 40 points and 16 assists in just their second home game since Feb. 16. Jordan Nwora finished with 16 points. Five other players reached double figures in Indiana’s second game in two nights.
Neither team led by more than six points through the first three quarters as they put up offensive numbers more closely resembling those of an All-Star Game. The Sixers finally took control with a late 10-0 run.
Philadelphia shot 62.5% from the field and 3-point range in the first half and finished the game at 58.5% overall and 47.1% from 3.
The Pacers shot 61.1% from the field in the first half and finished at 58.9%.
Trail Blazers 110, Pistons 104
DETROIT — Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and Portland beat Detroit.
The dynamic guard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night.
Detroit pulled within six points with 1:39 left to fire up the previously quiet fans, and Jerami Grant quieted them with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Grant finished with 26 points against his former team.
Cam Reddish had 13 points, Trendon Watford scored 12, and Drew Eubanks added 10 points for the Trail Blazers, who have won two straight for the first time in a month to strengthen their hopes of rallying into the playoffs.
Cavaliers 118, Celtics 114, OT
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, and former Penn State star Lamar Stevens fueled Cleveland’s fourth-quarter comeback with his hustle, leading the Cavaliers to a win over Boston, who lost its second overtime game in less than 24 hours.
Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who improved to 7-0 in OT while avenging a loss in Boston five days ago.
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, and Malcolm Brogdon 24 for the Celtics, who didn’t arrive at their hotel in Cleveland until 2:30 a.m. after losing to the New York Knicks in double overtime on Sunday.
Heat 130, Hawks 128
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had 26 points, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin each scored 21 off the Miami bench, and the Heat held off Atlanta.
Butler also had nine rebounds and nine assists for Miami, which swept a two-game set from the Hawks. Bam Adebayo scored 16 points, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson each had 14, and the Heat set a season high with 58 bench points.
Trae Young scored 25 for Atlanta, which got 23 from Dejounte Murray and 17 apiece from Saddiq Bey and John Collins.
Miami (35-31) moved 21/2 games ahead of Atlanta in the race for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference, and took the season series 3-1 — so the Heat would hold the tiebreaker over the Hawks as well.