The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half.
Portland’s last-second after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillard’s shot coming after the horn.
James Harden added 19 points for Philadelphia despite struggling from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton each had 13 to help the 76ers win their fourth straight game.
Spurs 128, Nuggets 120
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points, and San Antonio overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun Denver.
Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season.
Heat 119, Cavaliers 115
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 33 points, Tyler Herro added 25, and Miami rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Cleveland.
Bam Adebayo scored 19 points, and Max Strus had 14 for the Heat, who split a two-game home set with the Cavaliers.
Hawks 114, Wizards 107
WASHINGTON — Trae Young scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that helped Atlanta hold off Washington.
The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is in eighth place, and the Wizards are a half-game up on Chicago for 10th.
The Hawks led by 13 in the fourth quarter, but Washington made a game of it down the stretch. It was 106-104 when Young connected from long distance to push the lead to five.
Nets 124, Timberwolves 123, OT
MINNEAPOLIS — Mikal Bridges scored 34 points, Spencer Dinwiddie came up with a final stop, and Brooklyn outlasted Minnesota.
Dinwiddie blocked Mike Conley 3-point attempt as time expired to give the Nets their fourth victory in five outings.