The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights.
Zach LaVine had 32 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 for Chicago.
Mavericks 107, Celtics 104
DALLAS — Luka Doncic hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer, another magical moment for the All-Star to give Dallas a victory over Boston.
Doncic took the inbound with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past midcourt toward the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade.
Doncic finished with 33 points to 32 for fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, who bounced back from two rough shooting nights to help Boston rally from a 17-point halftime deficit.
Nuggets 95, Rockets 94
DENVER — Nikola Jokic blocked Jae’Sean Tate’s drive to the basket as time ran out, and short-handed Denver escaped with a victory over Houston.
Jokic finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Nuggets won despite the absence of forward Michael Porter Jr.
Heat 118, Jazz 115
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double, and Miami held off Utah.
Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn’t assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.