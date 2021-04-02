The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers finished a six-game road trip without injured star center Joel Embiid by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday night.
The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury.
n Magic 115,
Pelicans 110, OT
NEW ORLEANS — Terrence Ross hit two key jumpers late in overtime, Wendell Carter III scored 21 points, and Orlando beat short-handed New Orleans.
The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.
n Heat 116, Warriors 109
MIAMI — Victor Oladipo finally made his Miami debut, and the Heat ensured it was a memorable one.
Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Duncan Robinson scored 21 and the Heat held off Golden State to win its third straight outing, and move back over the .500 mark at 25-24.
n Nets 111, Hornets 89
NEW YORK — Jeff Green outscored Charlotte by himself in Brooklyn’s overpowering first quarter before finishing with 21 points, and the Nets got a strong debut from LaMarcus Aldridge in a rout of the Hornets.
Aldridge started at center and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
n Pistons 120, Wizards 91
DETROIT — Josh Jackson scored 19 of his season-high 31 points in the first half, and Detroit went on to rout Washington.
The Pistons overcame Russell Westbrook’s 18th triple-double of the season. Westbrook finished with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.