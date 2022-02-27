Playoff basketball resumes Tuesday with eight Valley high school teams in action, including the girls and boys teams from both Greenwood and Shamokin.
The District 3 Wildcats play for third place in both the Class 2A boys tournament and the Class A girls field. The Greenwood boys play at Delone Catholic at 6 p.m. with both teams qualifying for the state playoffs. The Greenwood girls play at New Covenant Christian at 7 with only the winner advancing to states.
District 4 play Tuesday features a Shamokin doubleheader at Williamsport H.S. The Indian girls play a Class 4A semifinal against Milton at 6 p.m., while the boys face Athens in a Class 4A semi at 7:30.
Milton High will host a district doubleheader Tuesday, as well. The Class 4A girls semifinal between Lewisburg and Central Columbia will be followed by a Class 3A semifinal between Southern Columbia and Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m.
Also Tuesday, the Line Mountain girls face Towanda in a Class 3A semifinal at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery Area Community Center.
Wednesday's slate features five area teams playing at as many venues. The Lewisburg-Mifflinburg boys' clash in a Class 4A semifinal (7:30 p.m. at Milton) and the Southern Columbia girls' Class 2A championship game against South Williamsport (7 p.m. at Danville) highlight the schedule.
The Shikellamy girls play a Districts 4/11 Class 5A semifinal against Bangor at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shamokin.
On Thursday, the Northumberland Christian boys and girls play Class A doubleheader against Lourdes Regional at Shamokin. The boys play a third-place game at 6 p.m., while the girls meet in a championship rematch at 7:30 p.m.
Matchups, sites and times for games Friday and Saturday will be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BOYS
DISTRICT 3
CLASS 2A
Third-place game
Tuesday
5-Greenwood at 2-Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 4
CLASS A
Championship
Thursday
At Mansfield University
1-St. John Neumann vs. 3-North Penn-Liberty, 6 p.m.
Third-place game
Thursday
At Shamokin H.S.
2-Northumberland Christian vs. 4-Lourdes Regional, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Championship
Thursday
At Mansfield University
1-Muncy vs. 3-Wyalusing Valley, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday
At Milton H.S.
1-Loyalsock vs. 5-Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
At Montgomery Area C.C.
2-Troy vs. 3-Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
TBD
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday
At Williamsport H.S.
2-Shamokin vs. 3-Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At Milton H.S.
1-Lewisburg vs. 4-Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
TBD
GIRLS
DISTRICT 3
CLASS 2A
Consolation
Tuesday
7-Greenwood at 4-New Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 4
CLASS A
Championship
Thursday
At Shamokin H.S.
1-Northumberland Christian vs. 2-Lourdes Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place game
Wednesday
6-Meadowbrook Christian at 4-St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Championship
Wednesday
At Danville H.S.
1-Southern Columbia vs. 3-South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Third-place game
Wednesday
At Montgomery Area C.C.
2-Mount Carmel vs. 4 Northeast Bradford, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday
At Montgomery Area C.C.
2-Line Mountain vs. 3-Towanda, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
At Milton H.S.
1-Bloomsburg vs. 4-Loyalsock, 6 p.m.
Championship
TBD
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday
At Williamsport H.S.
1-Shamokin vs. 5-Milton, 6 p.m.
At Milton H.S.
2-Central Columbia vs. 6-Lewisburg, 6 p.m.
Championship
TBD
DISTRICTS 4/11
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday
At Catasauqua H.S.
1-Bethlehem Catholic vs. 4-Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
At Shamokin H.S.
2-Shikellamy vs. 3-Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
TBD