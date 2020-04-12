I thought choosing the all-decade football team would provide some of the hardest decisions I would have to make during the coronavirus pandemic, but once I started picking players for today’s all-decade boys basketball team, I figured out I was wrong.
Trying to distill this basketball team down to just five players really caused some serious headaches. In fact, I’m still not sure if one of the guys on my just missed list didn’t deserve that fifth spot.
Five different schools are represented on the first team — Lewisburg, Lourdes Regional, Danville, Milton and Mifflinburg.
I used this exercise as I picked both a football and basketball team, as a chance to scour the paper from the last nine years, and man, there were some great basketball teams that had slipped my mind, along with some facts, that I didn’t realize.
MIfflinburg went through a stretch under coach Eldon Hoy — currently an assistant to Frank Marcinek at Susquehanna — where the Wildcats won five league titles in 10 years and were the top seed in the district playoffs, but failed to win a district championship until 2011. Reflecting on that story, while writing this, the relief and excitement that team felt still resonates through that story nine years later.
I would also say the best basketball player I saw this decade in this area didn’t make this list. Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming quite obvious football talents led him to missing more boys basketball games than he played in his career. In his freshman season, the Tigers made the state playoffs and nearly won a district title, but he played in just 12 games as a sophomore, and winded up missing scoring 1,000 career points by 22.