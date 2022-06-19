Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve had several readers of this column speak to me about an article that ran June 5 entitled Redneck Romance. In the article, I mentioned how my wife Karen and I would soon be celebrating our 40th anniversary. In the article, I stated that a mutual love for the outdoors has strengthened our relationship and how, if possible, we would be celebrating our anniversary in Pennsylvania’s prime elk range. Because of their asking, the following is a summary of our trip.
With fuel prices so high we felt blessed to be able to stay at the Elk Pass Cottage, owned and operated by Ken and Sue Mayer. Just a short drive from Winslow Hill, the cottage is located in Grant — a small village on Route 555 where we’ve often viewed wildlife on past trips. To those familiar with the area, don’t be surprised to learn that you’ve admired some of Ken’s wrought iron work. His artistic silhouettes featuring wildlife are well-known throughout the elk region. Whether it is a handsome gate with wildlife silhouettes, a mantle piece, or some other decoration, odds are good Ken has created them. Personally, he custom-made a silhouette of a German Shorthair Pointer that sits in a flower bed at our home as well as a couple of elk that rest on our fireplace mantle.
The Meyers have only recently begun accepting reservations for the cottage, making us the second guests to enjoy their offering. The converted hunting camp is decorated perfectly for folks like my wife and I, complete with numerous samples of Kenís artwork.
While construction on much of Winslow Hill seemed to keep some of the wildlife at bay, we were still treated to the sight of a number of elk including several very young calves. At least one calf was wearing a neck collar. Obviously, this little critter had been captured and enrolled in the PA Game Commission’s Elk Research Project — an ongoing study that helps to secure the elkís place in nature.
In addition to elk, we saw a large number of whitetails, both fawns and adults, including one dandy buck. It is obvious that deer numbers are definitely rebounding in the area. Other creatures we encountered during our stay included a mother wood duck and ducklings, a porcupine, hummingbirds, flycatchers, both grey and black squirrels and plenty of chipmunks. We also saw one snapping turtle that appeared to be in search of an out-of-the-way place to lay her eggs. Surprisingly, we saw only one wild turkey — a species that we have often seen in large numbers during past visits.
One of the highlights of the trip, I’m sad to say, could not be captured on camera. We were watching a whitetail doe in a grass field that obviously knew we were there, yet continued in our direction as if she were more bothered by something behind her. Taking advantage of the situation, Karen and I both took a number of photos of the deer. Suddenly, seemingly from out of nowhere, a large coyote came into view. Attempting to re-focus on the animal, the coyote caught my movement and disappeared across a fence row before I could focus the camera lens.
Also worth mentioning was a huge 6 x 7 bull elk that looked absolutely majestic as it stood in the fog, no more than twenty yards from our position. The wild majestic pose of this creature, sighted shortly after sunrise, made our early morning wakening more than worthwhile.
Well, my friends, that is a brief description of our 40th anniversary trip. One which I’m sure will be a treasured memory for both of us for years to come.