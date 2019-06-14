Selinsgrove started the season well, winning its first six games, and 10 of its first 11.
That start to the season allowed the Seals to clinch a berth in the district playoffs with a win in their first game in May. A late season swoon, however, didn’t predict the run to the state final as Selinsgrove lost its final three regular-season games.
Here’s a look back at each game the Seals played this year.
March 29
n Selinsgrove 1, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Blaise Zeiders stranded the tying and winning runs on base to save Selinsgrove’s victory in a thrilling Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener.
The Seals scored the game’s lone run on a second-inning wild pitch. Nate Schon, who singled to lead off the inning, scored with two outs.
That was enough support for Selinsgrove starter Logan Hile, who struck out 10 over five innings. Zeiders pitched two innings of hitless relief.
April 1
n Selinsgrove 14, Milton 4
SELINSGROVE — Evan Hoke’s two-run double highlighted an eight-run third inning, and Zeiders fanned seven over five innings of a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game shortened by the mercy rule.
Wyatt Metzger knocked in three runs for the Seals.
April 3
n Selinsgrove 3,
Central Mountain 1
MILL HALL — Hile struck out eight in a complete-game victory.
The Seals scored twice in the second inning on RBI singles from Christian Kantz and Ben Heim. Wyatt Metzger had a two-out RBI in the fifth.
Hile scattered five hits.
April 10
n Selinsgrove 3, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Hile retired eight consecutive batters from the fourth to the sixth, and Zeiders pitched a perfect inning to save the Seals’ win.
Hile scattered four hits and struck out eight with just two walks over six-plus innings.
Zeiders hit an RBI single, knocking in Josh Nylund to open the scoring in the third inning. Nylund then drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning.
April 13
n Selinsgrove 10, Loyalsock 4
SELINSGROVE — Teague Hoover and Schon belted two-run home runs just one batter apart in the fifth inning for the Seals.
Hoover homered to center field with Hoke on base and one out in the fifth. Then, after Zeiders drew a walk, Schon hammered a ball out to right.
Kantz, Ryan Reed and Hoke all added RBIs for Selinsgrove.
April 17
n Selinsgrove 10, Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Hile and Zeiders combined to throw a three-hit shutout.
Selinsgrove scored five runs in the second, getting an RBI fielder’s choice from Hoke, a two-run single from Hoover and a two-run double from Zeiders.
Hoover, Zeiders and Heim each posted multi-hit games for the victors. Zeiders capped the Seals’ offensive outburst with his second two-run double.
April 22
n Mifflinburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg sophomore Cade Dressler struck out 11 in a shutout of the Seals to hand Selinsgrove its first loss of the year.
April 24
n Selinsgrove 5,
Jersey Shore 0
SELINSGROVE — Ryan Reich and Zeiders combined for nine strikeouts in a seven-hit shutout, and Selinsgrove scored all of its runs in the second inning.
Reich, a freshman, allowed three hits and struck out six over the first four innings. Zeiders pitched three scoreless, doubled and knocked in a run. Heim had a two-run single for the Seals.
April 29
n Selinsgrove 1, Milton 0
MILTON — Selinsgrove freshman Danny Shoch poked a pinch-hit, seventh-inning double into right field to drive in the game’s lone run.
Reich, Hile and Zeiders limited Milton to two hits in the combined shutout.
May 1
n Selinsgrove 2,
Central Mountain 1
SELINSGROVE — Nylund’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning was a game-winner for the Seals.
Zeiders hit a home run in the first inning, and Hile struck out eight in six scoreless innings.
May 2
n Selinsgrove 6, Danville 5
SELINSGROVE — Nylund delivered another game-winner to help the Seals clinch a district playoff berth.
Nylund ripped a run-scoring single with two outs in the home fifth to answer a rally that had pulled Danville within a run.
Metzger hit a solo homer and was one of five Seals with an RBI.
May 6
n Shamokin 2, Selinsgrove 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin’s Casen Sandri and Quinn Rollman kept the Seals off-balance, and Selinsgrove suffered its first HAC-I loss of the season.
The Seals only run came in the top of the seventh.
May 7
n Selinsgrove 10, Shikellamy 4
SELINSGROVE — Hoke and Reed each had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Seals.
The Seals scored six times in the first three innings, and then answered the Braves’ four-run fifth with four in the home sixth.
Metzger and Schon had consecutive RBI doubles in the first inning for the Seals.
May 10
n Selinsgrove 6, Jersey Shore 1
JERSEY SHORE — Metzger hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and that’s all Reich needed in his first varsity start.
Nylund and Kantz also had RBIs for Selinsgrove
Reich struck out six and walked six in a three-hitter.
May 15
n Selinsgrove 4,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Hile struck out seven in a two-hit shutout, and Metzger belted a homer for the Seals.
Hile retired 14 consecutive batters at one point, a streak halted by a sixth-inning error.
Metzger’s two-out shot in the third inning put the Seals up 3-0.
May 16
n Selinsgrove 3, Shamokin 1
SELINSGROVE — Zeiders struck out six in a one-hitter, and Nylund keyed a three-run inning for the Seals.
Reed opened the fifth with a single, and Reich came in to run. With one out, Heim singled to right field, scoring Reich. Nylund followed with a run-scoring double to center. The Seals’ third run scored on an error.
May 17
n Hughesville 5, Selinsgrove 3
SELINSGROVE — Jacob Corson hit a solo homer, and two other Hughesville batters drove in a pair of runs as the Spartans topped Selinsgrove.
Schon had a pair of hits, including a double, for Selinsgrove.
May 18
n Blue Mountain 2,
Selinsgrove 1
ALMEDIA — The Seals dropped a pair of games at the Central Columbia tournament.
In the opener against Blue Mountain, Shoch was the hard-luck loser allowing just two hits and one unearned run. He struck out 10 and walked three.
Selinsgrove’s run came when Nylund tripled and scored on Ryan Aument’s single.
May 18
n Wyalusing 6, Selinsgrove 4
Wyalusing scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally, sending the Seals to their third straight loss to end the regular season.
Metzger and Aument both doubled. Metzger and Hoover each drove in a run.
District 4 semifinal
May 25
n Selinsgrove 5, Shamokin 1
ALMEDIA — Hile overcame a rocky first inning with six brilliant frames, retiring 20 of the last 22 batters he faced to cap a one-hitter and push the Seals to the district final.
Reed singled in the game-tying run in the second and Zeiders drove in a run in the third. Zeiders then laid down a squeeze bunt that both Schon and Hoover scored on for a 4-1 lead. Maetzger added a solo home run for the Seals.
District 4 final
May 30
n Selinsgrove 2, Danville 1
BERWICK — Heim drove an 0-2 pitch deep enough to center field for a walkoff sacrifice fly that lifted Selinsgrove to the state tournament.
Hile and Ironmen senior right-hander Brandon McGaw, both of whom fanned six over six-plus, matched zeroes for four innings. Each team scored a run in the fifth.
Reich scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
PIAA Class 4A first round
June 3
n Selinsgrove 6,
Kennard-Dale 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Schon hit a leadoff doubled in the third, sparking a two-run rally to stretch the Seals’ lead to 4-0 as Selinsgrove won its first state playoff game.
Nylund and Hoover each knocked in a pair of runs, and Hile and Zeiders combined on a two-hit shutout.
Hile was almost unhittable for a third consecutive postseason start, fanning 11 over 5 1/3 innings before reaching his 105-pitch limit.
PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal
June 6
n Selinsgrove 6,
Springfield Township 3
DILLSBURG — Selinsgrove scored four runs in the third inning to overcome a one-run deficit, and grabbed a 6-3 win over Springfield Township on Thursday in the Class 4A state baseball quarterfinals.
Zeiders earned the win for the Seals after pitching 5 2/3 innings. Reich closed out the win for a save.
Hoke hit a two-run single, Hoover hit an RBI single, and the Seals took advantage of some Spartans miscues in the win. Reed also doubled twice for Selinsgrove.
PIAA Class 4A semifinal
June 10
n Selinsgrove 3, Hamburg 0
ALMEDIA — Heim stole home in the fifth, Zeiders hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth, and Hoke scored on an error as the Seals won to reach the state final.
Hile and Reich combined on a four-hit shutout.
The Seals blanked an opponent for the second time in three state playoff games, with Hile striking out eight over five innings and Reich fanning a pair in his two frames.