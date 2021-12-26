It’s a long-standing tradition to give gifts to one another this time of year. Done correctly, the giver of the gift is the one most blessed, as they will come away with the feeling that they somehow brought joy and good will to another. My question to you today is, as a nature lover, have you considered giving a gift to wildlife?
What sort of gift can you give to wildlife? That is an easy question to answer. Hands down, the answer has to be habitat improvement.
Just like us, wildlife needs resources such as food and shelter in order to thrive. To lend a helping hand is easy. It can be something as simple as making a brush pile in the corner of your property where creatures such as songbirds and rabbits can seek shelter from harsh weather or predators. It can mean planting shrubs, trees or berry bushes to supply concealing cover or a natural food source.
Nesting boxes are a great addition to your property as cavity nesters such as bluebirds, swallows, wood ducks and, yes, even small mammals such as flying squirrels and bats are always in need of accommodations.
Do you have a pond or stream on your property? Adding a riffle to quicken the water’s pace can help increase oxygen levels, helping species such as trout. Planting shrubs or trees along a stream bank will benefit wildlife in two ways — by reducing erosion and by shading and cooling the water.
One of the biggest problems in many ponds and lakes is a lack of concealing cover for fingerlings. This is easily solved by building and sinking pyramids or other wooden structures. A pyramid or “crib” is easily constructed out of scrap lumber or even discarded wooden pallets. All of the small openings in the structure will provide hiding places for fingerlings trying to escape predatory species of fish, birds and turtles.
Looking for a way to do this with little or no cost at all? Gather used Christmas trees, then stack them in the water. Trees can be transported further into the pond by using a boat or simply by placing them on the ice and waiting for warm weather to allow them to sink. Should you find yourself with an overabundance of discarded Christmas trees, those not needed for your water projects can be used to form brush piles. Rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, songbirds and other creatures will soon put them to use.
Did you ever consider spending a few hours simply picking up litter? It’s amazing what people discard, turning the world not only into an eyesore, but also a danger to wildlife. Cleaning up someone else’s mess isn’t exactly my idea of a good time, but knowing that it benefits wildlife as well as my fellow humans makes it worth doing.
Many of the projects mentioned can be turned into a learning experience for youngsters. Allow them to research what plants are best for your area or how to make nesting boxes, then allow them to take an active role in the process. Not only will it give them some hands-on experience, but you may stimulate an interest in nature and protecting it that could last a lifetime.
Can’t get outside, but still wish to help? Many conservation groups would be glad for your financial support. A few that come to mind include Ducks Unlimited, The National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, and Trout Unlimited. All of these and many other organizations are active in making this world a better place for people and wildlife alike.