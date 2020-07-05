3,200 relay, 1,600 relay
Lewisburg (Greg Olenginski, Ryan Lopes, Nate Berhanu, Luk Olenginski)
2011 Gold (7:50.66), Class 2A
2011 Silver (3:25.26), Class 2A
Looking around before getting the baton as the Green Dragons’ anchor, Luk Olenginski thought he might have to run the first 400 of his anchor faster than he ever had in the 3,200-meter relay. His sub 54-second split on his opening 400 meters gave the Green Dragons a big lead, and allowed him to hold off Trinity’s anchor Tom Gruschow — the 2010 state cross-country champion — to win the gold medal. Their time of 7:50 was the second fastest in school history. The only faster time — the PIAA record time of 7:44.44 — came in winning the 2004 gold medal. The same relay team also pulled off a silver medal in 1,600 relay, setting a school-record not broken until 2019.
110 high hurdles
Luke Rarig
Southern Columbia
2013: 6th place (15.09); 2014: Bronze (14.62); 2015 Gold (14.49), Class 2A
It was a tight race for this spot — Rarig’s three medals just outclassed Milton’s Ian Nieves, who won gold and finished fourth in back-to-back years in the 110 hurdles in 2015 and 2016. Rarig almost missed his senior season of track. He injured his knee in the first game of his senior football season in 2014. He rehabbed five days a week to return in time for the spring track season. He also medaled in the 300 hurdles in his senior season, taking fourth. He was also a four-time state qualifier in the long jump.
100 meters, 200 meters
Brian Zimmerman
Mifflinburg
2015: 4th (10.82), Class 3A
2015: 3rd (21.68), Class 3A
Only three Valley Class 2A runners medaled in the 100 in the entire decade, and Zimmerman’s performance in Class 3A his junior season gets him the nod. In the 200, he was a top-seed in the state in 2015, and finished third. Only one other Valley Class 3A runner advanced to even the semifinals this decade — Shikellamy’s Ryan Wary in 2013. Zimmerman just wrapped his collegiate career at Lock Haven University, and finished third in the PSAC in the 200 and fourth in the 400 at the 2019 outdoor meet for the Bald Eagles.
1,600 meters
Ethan Knoebel
Southern Columbia
2018: 3rd (4:20.56)
2019: 6th (4:25.58), Class 2A
Knoebel was a three-time state qualifier and two-time medal winner in the 1,600. He was also a key member of the Tigers’ 4x400 relay team, and was also a member of the all-decade cross-country as well. He is continuing is running career with St. Francis in Loretto.
400 relay
Milton
2016: Bronze (Ian Nieves, Eric Wilt, Rafael Rodriguez, Josh Guthrie), 42.96, Class 2A
It took six trips to Shippensburg for one of our local teams to even place in the final of the 4x100 relay. The team set a school-record in its bronze-medal run. It was their only time under 43 seconds all season.
400 meters
Wade Heidel, Milton
2015: Qualified for PIAA final, Class 2A
He entered the 400-meter final as the second seed at the 2015 state meet. After finishing fourth, he was disqualified for reportedly running out of his lane. He cracked 50 seconds to win the District 4 title (49.79), before winning his preliminary heat at the PIAA meet.
300 intermediate hurdles
Ryan Wary, Shikellamy
2012: qualified; 2013: qualified; 2014: 8th (39.93), Class 3A
Wary, a three-time qualifier for the PIAA championships in the 300 intermediate hurdles, was one of just two District 4 runners (Allen Taylor of Williamsport) to medal in Class 3A in this event. He won four gold medals at the 2014 District 4 Class 3A championships in Athens, and was The Daily Item Track Athlete of the year in 2014.
800
Tyler Lesser, Milton
2016: Bronze (1:55.11)
2017: Silver (1:55.44)
2018: Silver (1:53.44)
District 4 has proven to have some of the top 800 runners this decade, and Leeser dominated this event in his final two seasons — winning back-to-back district golds as well as the state silvers. He earned back-to-back Daily Item Track Athlete of the Year selections in 2017 and 2018. He ran the 800 just twice during the regular season of his senior season, before ripping off a school-record in the final 800 race of his career, and is currently running track for Virginia Tech.
3,200 meters
Tanner Walter, Milton
2019: 5th (9:32.37), Class 2A
Walter was the top local finisher in 10 years of the distance race at Shippensburg. The area’s best race in this event came in 2019 as Mount Carmel’s Krystof Lapotsky also medaled, finishing sixth. Walter, who said he let nerves get the best of him as a junior, broke Leeser’s school record with his finish in the 3,200.
Shot put
Derien Yeager, Danville
2017: 6th (49-10)
2018: Gold (54-10), Class 2A
Dissatisfied with the sixth place finish as a junior, Yeager used that motivation to win the state title his senior season. The picture of him on the medal stand in coach Jon Vella’s office and his athlete number clipped to his back pack for his entire senior season made sure he didn’t forget that feeling. He also claimed two seventh-place medals in the discus.
Discus
Keith Dreese, Selinsgrove
2016: 7th (159-0); 2017: 13th; 2018: 3rd (169-1), Class 3A
Dreese qualified three times in the discus with his best finish coming as a senior. A versatile thrower for the Seals, he also qualified twice in the shot put, finishing seventh in 2018.
Javelin
Jared Mowery, Danville
2017: Bronze (191-8)
2018: 7th (183-7), Class 2A
The bronze medal as a junior was nice, of course, but just medaling as a senior was quite an accomplishment for this Danville thrower. Mowery still had a cast on his leg from a broken fibula just a month before the state meet in 2018.
Long jump
Julian Fleming
Southern Columbia
2017: 15th; 2019: Silver (22-8 1/2), Class 2A
Fleming missed a lot of his track career because of football injuries, but when he made it to Shippensburg the Ohio State freshman didn’t disappoint. His best jump of his senior season — at the Lock Haven Invitational — of 23-10 3/4 broke a nearly 30-year old school record set by Bryan Delsite.
Triple jump
Udoka Eze, Lewisburg
2013: 8th (43-3 1/2), Class 2A
One of just two area triple jumpers to medal at states this decade — Jared Myers of Greenwood finished eighth in 2012 — Eze made the most of his only trip to Shippensburg. He also medaled in the 1,600 relay that season.
High jump
Chris Petraskie, Shamokin
2013: PIAA qualifier; 2014: 14th (6-2); 2015: 8th (6-2); 2016: 8th (6-2)
A two-time medalist for the Indians, Petraskie might have gone on to greater heights in college. He was a four-time Landmark Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year for Susquehanna University and a two-time Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.
Pole vault
Brant Long, Milton
Southern Columbia
2019: Gold (14-9), Milton; 2018: 5th (13-6), Southern
Long had high expectations after placing as a sophomore for Southern Columbia, before transferring to Milton. So it wasn’t surprise he was back in Shippensburg for the Black Panthers, but when he cleared 14-9 for the gold, it shattered his career best of 14-0. Long then topped 15 feet last summer to win silver at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. The coronavirus pandemic robbed Long of a shot to defend his gold medal.