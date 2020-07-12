Note: State results are listed after the selections.
3,200 relay
Lewisburg (Shannon Wright, Hannah Bowen, Kalyn Fisher, Julia Buffinton)
2010: Gold (9:19.47), Class 2A
The Green Dragons won their third straight gold medal in the event, and Lewisburg had extra motivation. Fisher, who won 10 total state medals, was competing in her final meet. Also, Wright and Bowen ran personal bests in the 1,600 preliminaries on Friday (the 3,200 relay final is on Saturday), but failed to make the final. The first three runners got Fisher the baton in second place, and she did the rest. The 3,200 relay has been a race District 4 dominated throughout the decade. Other than 2011, the district had at least two medal winners every year. The Green Dragons medalled in eight of the 10 years of the decade.
100 hurdles
Leah Bergey, Milton
2019: qualified, Class 3A; 2017: 6th (15.46)
The 100 hurdles weren’t the area’s best event in this decade. Bergey is one of only two runners to medal, and the only one to qualify for states more than once during this decade. In fact, Milton had both 100 hurdles medalists. Moira Nestor finished 8th in 2011.
100, 200, 400 meters
Megan Hoffman, Selinsgrove
100: two-time qualifier
200: two-time qualifier
400: two-time qualifier
Hoffman graduated from Selinsgrove with plenty of space in the school record book. She graduated last year with the school records in the 100, 200 and 400, along with running a leg in the record-setting 400 relay squad. Hoffman is the lone Valley girl in Class 3A to crack a minute in the 400 at the state meet. Her 57.54 during her junior season is the fastest 400 time in the decade in the area. In the 200, Hoffman won three District 4 gold medals and a silver medal in the event. Hoffman won an amazing 12 District 4 gold medals in her career.
1,600 meters
Jenna Farmer, Lewisburg
2014: 4th (4:56.49); 2015: Silver (5:04.19), Class 2A
Farmer was the only two-time state medalist in this event — this decade — in either Class 2A or 3A. Farmer was a six-time state medalist for the Green Dragons, and she won five individual gold medals at the District 4 meet (three in the 800, two in the 1,600).
400 meter relay
Lewisburg
2010: 4th, (Rachel Brame, Casey Danowsky, Ines Antensteiner, Olivia Lopes, 49.08), Class 2A
2011: Bronze, (Rachel Brame, Olivia Lopes, Ines Antensteiner, Jaclyn Fisher, 48.66), Class 2A
This group of Green Dragons eschewed individual successes to concentrate on the relays. It certainly paid off for the Green Dragons. The 2010 team was good, but with both Lopes and Antensteiner as seniors in 2011, the Green Dragons set the school and district records in the district championship, and then topped their school record in the state final.
300 hurdles
Brodie Ercole, Lewisburg
2011: Gold (44.17), Class 2A
Ercole seemed to be poised on the brink of breakout as a junior in 2010, but broke her collarbone in an early April race. Faced with rehabilitation, she focused on her senior year, and it paid off. Ercole had the lead in the final stretch of the state 300 hurdles, but Aisha Newsome of Brookville began to push her over the final few hurdles. With a large contingent of Lewisburg fans cheering her on at Seth Grove Stadium, Ercole held off Newsome for the gold.
800 meters
Kalyn Fisher, Lewisburg
2010: Gold (2:10.62), Class 2A
Fisher won an amazing 10 state medals in her career, including six gold medals. She won three straight 800 gold medals — matching Jill Snyder’s school record — and added a silver medal as a freshman. She saved her best race for her final 800. Fisher struggled to hit her time in her premier event as a senior — including a 2:15 to win the district meet — because of running the 1,600 as well. Without the longer race at the state meet, Fisher set a personal best, and won the gold by nearly three seconds.
3,200 meters
Lauren Trapani
Warrior Run
2019: Silver (10:57.1), Class 2A
One of the top cross-country runners in the area, it took Trapani a season to adjust to running on a track. By the time her sophomore season rolled around, Trapani set the school record in the 3,200, and walked away with a silver medal in Shippensburg. Trapani is the only area runner to medal in the event in this decade in Class 2A, and just the second District 4 runner to medal (Troy’s Casey Norton finished fifth and second in 2012 and 2013).
1,600 relay
Lewisburg
2010: Bronze (Olivia Lopes, Jenny Byerley, Ines Antensteiner, Kalyn Fisher, 3:54.9), Class 2A
2011: Silver (Brodie Ercole, Antensteiner, Lopes, Jaclyn Fisher, 4:00.03), Class 2A
Yet another entry from the golden era of Lewisburg track. The bronze-medal-winning squad ripped off a school record. Lopes wasn’t supposed to run a leadoff leg in 2010. She replaced Hannah Jones — a bronze medal winner in the 300 hurdles, who injured herself falling at the end of the race. Byerley and Antensteiner each ran sub one-minute 400s before Kalyn Fisher got the baton and passed another District 4 runner near the finish line to claim the bronze.
Shot put
Courtney McCartney
Selinsgrove
2012: 6th (40-0 3/4); 2013: Gold (45-5 1/2); 2014: Gold (49-0 1/4); 2015: Gold (46-0), Class 3A
McCartney won three straight golds in the shot put for the Seals. She medalled all four years in the event. She missed time in her senior year with an injury, but returned by late April. Her gold in 2013 was the first by a Seal in 11 years. When she went back-to-back in 2014, she became the first Seal female since 1993-94 (Jen Pastore, javelin) to accomplish the feat.
Discus
Mallory Kauffman
Greenwood
2018: Bronze, (136-3); 2019: Gold (151-7), Class 2A
Because her gold in the discus came the day before her shot put gold, Kauffman’s discus gold was the school’s first since 1997. Kauffman set a school record in April of 2019 — with a throw of 160-6, then broke a 21-year-old District 3 record set by East Juniata’s Heather Colyer the weekend before her state gold.
Javelin
Maura Fiamoncini
Mount Carmel
2014: qualified; 2015: Silver (145-8); 2016: Gold (155-1); 2017: Gold (144-8), Class 2A
Fiamoncini struggled in her senior season in the javelin at Seth Grove Stadium, as the wind during the state event was causing her issues. An adjustment on her final throw and a lower launch angle led to her gold medal. She won the Penn Relays as a junior, and topped 160 feet at the prestigious meet as a senior, but finished 11 inches short of a second gold medal. She competes for the Bucknell University track team.
Long jump, Triple jump
Alexis Auman, Selinsgrove
2013: qualified for PIAA; 2014: qualified for PIAA: 2015: qualified for PIAA
Auman is a three-time state qualifier in both events — one of only three local multiple-time qualifiers. Midd-West’s Brittany Kuhns in the long jump in Class 2A and Madison Williard in Class 3A triple jump were the others. Auman holds the Seals’school records in both jumps, and broke a 29-year-old District 4 Class 3A record in the long jump in her senior season.
High jump
Joselyn Pascual, Milton
2012: Bronze (5-2); 2013: 4th (5-4), Class 2A
The high jump at Shippensburg can be a slog. There are long waits as sometimes more than 30 jumpers must take their leaps, but Pascual survived that grinder twice to medal for the Black Panthers. She entered her senior season as the top seed in the event, but finished fourth.
Pole vault
Rylie Mong, Warrior Run
2017: qualified; 2018: Bronze (11-0); 2019: 5th (11-0), Class 2A
Mong finished one place short of a state medal as a sophomore, and used that as motivation over her last two seasons to pick up two medals in the event.