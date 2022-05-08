It was mid-summer last year and several of us were spending our time social distancing by hanging and checking trail cams in the Forest Hill area of Union County. While checking one of our cameras for photos, my wife Karen noticed movement in the leaves. Investigating the source, I discovered an Eastern Box turtle.
Turtles have fascinated me all my life. As a youth I can remember my father stopping the van on a deserted back road to show me a wood turtle. Later, he would teach me a few things about painted turtles, snapping turtles and the box turtles we would come across while spending time outdoors together.
Once commonly found throughout Central Pennsylvania, the Eastern Box turtle has experienced declining numbers for years. This decline is most likely from loss of habitat as buildings and roadways encroach on prime turtle habitat. Slow movers, turtles are often victims of traffic.
Essentially a terrestrial creature, the Eastern Box turtle also is capable of swimming and can often be found in wet, muddy areas where it can both soak up heat, and also find coolness in the mud and shade.
This turtle is slow to sexually mature with mating often not occurring until 5 to 7 years of age. When it’s time to nest, the female often chooses a location such as a cultivated field where she will dig into the earth, depositing from 3 to 8 eggs. Such nesting typically occurs any time from May through July, though I once observed a box turtle laying eggs in mid-August. Depending upon the soil’s temperature, incubation usually goes on for approximately three months. Interestingly, warmer nests seem to produce female turtles, while cooler conditions produce more males. After hatching, the box turtle can live to be more than 100 years of age. Though not recommended, in my youth I recall hearing stories of people carving or painting dates on the bottom of turtle shells in hopes of identifying them later.
On average, the length of the shell of the Eastern Box turtle is about six inches. Shells are domed and can be a variety of colors, with many being an olive brown with yellow markings. The box turtle’s shell is hinged on the bottom side, allowing the turtle to close its shell when feeling threatened. This defense mechanism protects the turtle from many types of predators.
The box turtle is an omnivore, living on a wide-ranging diet that includes berries, roots, flowers, greens and grasses, insects, small amphibians and when the opportunity presents itself, even eggs.
During cold weather when food becomes harder to find, the turtle will hibernate, often burrowing into a stream bottom or even taking advantage of a muskrat or woodchuck den. Some turtles have been shown to use the same denning site repeatedly over the years.
While researching information about the Eastern Box turtle I came upon this interesting note that I had not been aware of. When injured or damaged, in time the box turtle’s shell can repair itself. This is not true for most species of turtles. Keratin will slowly grow under the damaged area, eventually over time replacing the damaged area, with the damaged area becoming loose and falling off. Just one more interesting fact about nature to share with others.
When found, enjoy observing this very interesting creature, but please allow it its freedom. As like all other creatures, the box turtle does best in the wild as it’s meant to be free.