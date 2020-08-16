Forwards
Hannah Kipple, Danville
When Kipple entered high school in 2017, the Ironmen had just graduated a two-time Daily Item Player of the Year, but by the end of her freshman year Kipple had filled those roles — setting the school record in draw controls and groundballs for a season. She added an incredible 132 draw controls in her junior season. Kipple was a three-time Daily Item Player of the year. The only thing that stopped a streak of four straight honors? The coronavirus pandemic. She is headed to Lock Haven to play for the Bald Eagles.
Martina Plafcan, Danville
Plafcan scored 57 goals and had 11 assists in her senior season. She won more than 60 percent of her draws, and scored 126 goals in two season for Danville. When she graduated, she had three all-Daily Item selections, two Player of the Year awards, and was the program’s all-time leader in goals and assists.
Elyse Gower, Lewisburg
A four-time all Daily Item selection and one of the top scorers this area has produced, Gower scored 225 goals in her career with the Green Dragons, including 51 as a freshman. She diversified her game as a junior and senior with a combined 42 assists after just nine in her first two years of her career. Gower helped snap the five-year streak of Danville district titles in 2019.
Midfield
Micah Talabaski, Lewisburg
One of the top players during the beginning of girls lacrosse in the area, Talabaski earned the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League Player of the Year in 2010 from her midfield position.
Madi Vastine, Danville
A three-time first-team all-Daily Item selection for the Ironmen, Vastine led the Ironmen with 68 goals in her senior season in 2017. She had 35 goals and 19 assists in her junior season. Vastine began her career at Kutztown University, and is currently a member of the Alfred University women’s lacrosse team.
Megan Keeney, Selinsgrove
A Division I field hockey player for Bucknell University, Keeney was also a two-time first-team all-Daily Item selection in lacrosse. In her senior season, she had 116 draw controls, along with 46 goals and 21 assists. She finished with 98 ground balls as well.
Defense
Savanna Foor, Selinsgrove
Foor scooped up 92 ground balls and had 39 takeaways in her senior season to go along with 13 interceptions. She also scored three goals.
Sara Klena, Danville
A two-time all-Daily Item selection, Klena shared the 2016 Daily Item Player of the Year with her teammate — Plafcan. She graduated as the school’s all-time leader in groundballs, and averaged eight per game as a senior. Klena also scored 22 goals in her senior season.
Maryn Grimes, Lewisburg
A two-time first-team selection for the Green Dragons, Grimes had nearly 60 groundballs over her final two seasons. She caused 33 turnovers in that span as well.
Goalie
Lexi Bixler, Midd-West
Bixler was the goalie for the last back-to-back girls lacrosse district champion before Danville’s run of five in a row later in the decade. Mustangs won the district title in 2011 and 2012, going a combined 30-7 in that span backstopped by Bixler.