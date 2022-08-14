Barely moving, the tall grayish-blue bird lurked through the reeds along the pond’s edge. Ever so slowly turning its head, searching for prey. Suddenly, without warning, the bird thrust its long slender beak, delivering a killing blow to a palm-sized bluegill.
Commonly referred to by such nicknames as heron, gilly whomper, marsh hen and shag poke, the bird I was watching is actually named the Great Blue Heron. This large predatory bird is a common sight throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley and beyond where it feeds on such creatures as fish, frogs, snakes, crayfish and the occasional small mammal. During heavy grasshopper infestations, I have even seen the birds actively hunting streamside weeds for fleeing hoppers which, given the chance, they will readily devour.
A wading bird, adults can stand as tall as 40 inches high and have a wingspan reaching 70 inches. Solitary in nature, the Great Blue Heron spends much of its day searching the shallows, using its oversized beak to spear its prey. These birds can take a heavy toll on fish including species such as trout and bass. Fish up to a foot in length are common prey for this member of the heron family.
When nesting, the birds will build a large platform of sticks near or over the water, high in a tree, where the young are less vulnerable to predators such as raccoons or skunks. On average, a female will lay four blueish-green eggs which she and her mate will take turns incubating. Chicks hatch in approximately 28 days and will typically leave the nest in about three weeks. During their stay, both parents will diligently hunt to feed the hungry chicks.
Many of these birds will migrate from our area during cold weather. However, a few individuals will stay year-round. A tough customer, I once observed two bald eagles attack and injure a Great Blue Heron in the air. Once on the ground, the heron fought off both of its attackers using its long, powerful beak as a weapon.
Another large wading bird that stalks the shallow waters of the Susquehanna Valley, but in fewer numbers, is the Great Egret. Snowy white in color, this bird is a true eye-catcher. In fact, at one time its plumage was so sought after for decorating ladies’ hats that hunting had to be outlawed. Fortunately today, populations have rebounded and the bird is doing fine.
With a length of nearly three feet and a wingspan of more than 50 inches, these handsome birds are easy to spot, both on the wing and while they are hunting.
These birds often nest in groups known as colonies and typically produce four blueish-green eggs. Chicks will hatch in about 24 days, with the incubation and feeding chores being shared by the parents. Egrets rarely winter in our area, Ex
Both the Great Blue Heron and the Great Egret are a testimony to nature’s ability to repopulate if given a chance. At the beginning of the 20th century, both species were in danger of disappearing. Today, however, these birds are commonly seen flying in the sky and hunting the waterways of Central Pennsylvania and far beyond.