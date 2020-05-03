Kylie Brouse, Milton
Brouse came to the Black Panthers with plenty of expectations. The righty pitched Milton into the state tournament as a 10-year-old. She was 3-2 as a sophomore at the start of her varsity career before suffering the worst outing of her career at Central Columbia. That spurred Brouse to an outstanding run as she finished her career at Milton with a 55-11 record that included the 2016 District 4 Class 2A title. Brouse had impeccable control as she struck out 536 and walked just 39 — a near 14:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Kya Matter, Line Mountain
Matter had one of the best years of the decade in 2019, leading the Eagles at the plate and on the mound. She shared the Daily Item Player of the Year honor with Warrior Run’s Madi Waltman. Matter had a streak of 47 2/3 scoreless innings. She also tossed a one-hitter and struck out 17 in Line Mountain’s first district softball title victory in school history. She also led the Eagles to their first Tri-Valley League title.
Mallory Tomaschik
Southern Columbia
An outstanding two-player, Tomaschik was the leader of the Tigers team that made a run to the state Class A final in 2012. She finished her career with 428 strikeouts, and also hit 22 homers for Southern Columbia. Tomaschik was all-state after two seasons: first team as a junior and honorable mention as a senior. She was a college teammate of Taylor Parker at Bloomsburg.
Madi Waltman, Warrior Run
Waltman’s career ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she was 33-9 in the circle over the past two seasons, including two appearances in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. She had 545 career strikeouts, including a career-high 314 in 173 innings last year. Waltman boasted a 59-inning scoreless streak in 2019. She hit .403 for her career with three homers and 70 RBIs.
Mackenna Miller and
Leighton Chappell, Milton
The Black Panthers had several years of outstanding catching this decade. Miller — a three-year starter — became the first non-pitcher to win the Daily Item Player of the Year award. In her senior year, Miller tied the program’s single-season hit record with 39, scored 43 runs, and didn’t strike out in 71 at bats. She finished her career with 118 hits. Chappell stepped behind the plate after Miller graduated and earned first-team Daily Item honors the next season with a .467 batting average, three homers and six doubles.
Katie Koch, Sydney Hoffman and Delaney Wagner
Lewisburg
This group of players ended one of the longest softball playoff droughts in the area. The Green Dragons went 16-5 during the 2018 season, its best in 21 years. The team also won its first district playoff game since 1996. The Cinderella season ended to the district’s eventual champion — Loyalsock — in the semifinals.
Kierston Long and
Balee Leeser, Shikellamy
Another pair that helped to end a long playoff drought. Along with all-decade team selection Kayleigh Lenner, the Braves duo won a surprise (though not to them) District 4 Class 4A title in 2018. Leeser pitched a two-hitter over defending champion Milton to lead the Braves in the final, their first title since 2005. Long earned a first-team Daily Item selection that season, batting .415 with 19 RBIs, 11 doubles and two homers.
Joelle Snyder, Line Mountain
Snyder finished her career with 103 hits, after batting .600 and .437 in her first two seasons with the Eagles. She scored 33 runs and stole 17 bases for Line Mountain in her sophomore season. Though Snyder’s junior season at Mansfield University ended early due to coronavirus, she’s a two-time all-PSAC player for the Mounties.
Vanessa Martin, Mifflinburg
Perhaps the hardest cut from the all-decade team, this two-way standout played center field and pitched for the Wildcats. Martin was a four-year starter who finished with 121 career hits. Between her sophomore and senior years, she went 32-8 in the circle. Take away a junior year when her ERA creeped beyond 4.00, she would have finished with a sub-2.00 career mark. She pitched the Wildcats to a district championship in 2017.