Owen Griffith
Lewisburg, midfield
Griffith played in just one season this decade, and was The Daily Item co-Player of the Year in 2010. Griffith was a four-year contributor for the Green Dragons. He earned a scholarship to Penn State, where he was a three-year captain for the Nittany Lions, and he played a season professionally in New Zealand.
David Aurand
Selinsgrove, forward
A two-time Daily Item first-team selection, Aurand scored 15 goals and had four assists his junior year. He exploded for a then-school season-record with 34 goals in the 2012 season. He finished his career third on the Seals’ career scoring list with 60 goals.
Gage Reber, Eric Dempsey
Danville, forwards
An outstanding duo in 2013 and 2014 for the Ironmen, both were two-time all-Daily Item selections. Reber scored 21 goals and had 11 assists in 2013, while Dempsey had 20 goals that season as Danville made the state quarterfinals. In 2013, both were selected again. Reber scored 28 goals that season and earned all-state honors. Dempsey scored 21 goals that season.
Kolton Elsayed
Selinsgrove, forward
Elsayed broke Aurand’s season-record for goals with 36 in 2018. His 72 career goals made him the Seals’ all-time leading goal scorer. He played at Lycoming College.
Dawson Klinger
Selinsgrove, midfield/defense
A two-time first-team selection, Klinger had 14 of the Seals’ 37 goals in 2015. He had 11 goals and five assists as senior, but also moved back to a defensive position in the middle of the season.
Trevor Leitzel
Midd-West, defense
How good was Leitzel? A first-team selection as a junior, his abilities allowed the Mustangs to move Devaughn Johns to midfield for his senior season. Leitzel ended his career as a two-time first-team all-Daily Item selection. A two-year starter at Grove City, Leitzel is a rising junior.
Logan Cho
Lewisburg, goalkeeper
How do you follow up the state’s career leader in shutouts? Becoming a four-year starter and setting the record yourself, which is exactly what Cho did. Cho graduated after recording his 61st career shutout in the Green Dragons’ first of back-to-back state title seasons. The 61 career shutouts were 10th in the nation at the time.