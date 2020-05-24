Alison Varano
Mount Carmel, forward
Varano topped 100 career goals, including scoring 33 goals in her senior season. She competed in track and field at Bucknell University, and is currently enrolled in the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
Jenna Fisher
Selinsgrove, forward
Fisher was a two-time Daily Item first-team selection for the Seals, scoring 31 goals and adding 17 assists over that span. She helped Selinsgrove reach the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2011. Fisher started 56 games over four years for Bloomsburg University.
Cheyenne Spade
Midd-West, forward
The Daily Item Player of the Year for 2010, Spade had 23 goals and 19 assists her senior season. She was a four-year starter for the Mustangs, who played two seasons at North Carolina State, before finishing her career at the University of Tennessee. Spade was then an assistant coach at Susquehanna and Towson, and a professional soccer player in Sweden.
Brittany Kuhns
Midd-West, forward
Kuhns combined with Spade to form one of the top combos in the Valley in their senior year of 2010. She scored 27 goals and had eight assists.
Sam Rodkey
Selinsgrove, forward
Rodkey was a three-time Daily Item first-team selection for the Seals. She had an outstanding senior season for Selinsgrove, in which she tallied 26 goals and 12 assists. Rodkey played at Bloomsburg University.
Kierstyn Fogle
East Juniata, forward
Fogle was named the Daily Item Player of the Year in 2019 as a junior. She scored 47 goals and dished out 12 assists last season, giving her 107 goals and 36 assists for her career. Fogle still has one season to play for the Tigers.
Korrin Hackenberg
Danville, midfield
Hackenberg was a two-time Daily Item first-team selection in 2010 and 2011. She helped the Ironmen to the state quarterfinals in 2010, and then had 10 goals and 11 assists in 2011. She possessed one of the top direct kicks in the area.
Alexa Muffley
Warrior Run, defense
One of the top defenders of the decade, Muffley provided a formidable defensive wall as Warrior Run claimed two state titles with her in the back.
Reda Vermilya
Warrior Run, goalkeeper
Vermilya was the goalie for back-to-back state title teams, and a two-team all-Daily Item selection. She played two seasons at Penn College.
Jess Lawton
Selinsgrove, goalkeeper
Lawton was a two-time all-Daily Item selection for the Seals. She was first-team all-state in her senior season when she had 126 saves and 10 shutouts. Lawton played three seasons — missing her sophomore year with an injury — in goal for Moravian College.