Note: State results are listed after those who just missed.
3,200 relay
Mifflinburg (Grace Alexander, Brianna Doebler, Audrey MacPherson, Jillian Miller)
2017: Silver (9:30.46), Class 2A
No local team had topped Lewisburg — when the Green Dragons have qualified for the 3,200 relay final — this decade until 2017. This Mifflinburg team beat the Green Dragons at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet and the District 4 Class 2A meet, but it looked as if Lewisburg would get its revenge at the state meet. However, Miller’s kick in the final 200 meters gave the Wildcats the silver over the bronze-medal winning Lewisburg team. Mifflinburg set its school record three times in this event in 2017.
1,600 meters
Nicole Keeley, Shikellamy
2018: qualified; 2019: 12th (5:16.05)
This former Braves standout is the lone Class 3A runner to make a state final in the 1,600 this decade, and it took the last year of the era for it to happen.
400 meters
Mel Hartley, Milton
2012: 6th, (58.35), Class 2A
The only medal earned by an area runner in this event. Hartley hadn’t broken a minute in the 400 before the HAC meet in 2012, then set a PR (58.25) in Friday’s heat races at states. The Saturday of the final turned out to be humid and in the 90s. In the top three early in the race, Hartley was outkicked at the end by two runners.
300 hurdles
Hannah Jones, Lewisburg
2010: Bronze (45.94), Class 2A
The last hurdle always gave Jones trouble. It cost her in the 100 hurdles in 2010 — her senior season — when she fell on the last hurdle in the semifinals, and cost her a berth in the finals. She made up for it later that day in the 300 hurdles. She moved up consistently throughout the race, but then tragedy almost struck. A runner fell, but Jones didn’t notice. “I was too busy trying to keep my balance,” Jones said at the time. The last hurdle almost struck again. However, this time, she stayed upright until she crossed the finish line.
800 meters
Cynthia Adams
Southern Columbia
2010: 8th (2:18.62), Class 2A
One of the top middle distance runners this area has produced, except her career coincided with the best in Kalyn Fisher of Lewisburg. Adams finished eighth as a freshman and a senior, and earned a fourth-place medal as junior. The year she didn’t medal — as a sophomore — she got caught in the pack and fell just 200 meters into the race. She rallied to nearly medal, finishing ninth that year. After Fisher and Adams graduated in 2010, no other 800 runner in the area has medalled the rest of decade. Adams went to Lebanon Valley College and won a Division III indoor national championship in the 800 in 2015.
3,200 meters
Mackenzie Jones, Danville
2013: qualified; 2015: 8th, (10:52.67); 2016: Qualified, Class 3A
The only local runner to medal in Class 3A in this event, between Jones and Allison Billas, the Ironmen had a runner qualify for states in the 3,200 in six of seven years — former Shikellamy runner Yoangelys Cedeno broke up the streak in 2014.
1,600 relay
Selinsgrove
2016: Did not place (Sara Arbogast, Breiana Brown, Hannah Grove, Megan Hoffman), 3:57.01
This is the only other team besides Lewisburg to break four minutes in this event in Shippensburg. The Seals’ relay squad dominated this decade with eight District 4 titles. They won three straight to start the decade, and won the last five. The only thing stopping a 10-year run — Shikellamy’s back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.
Shot put
Mallory Kauffman
Greenwood
2017: qualified; 2018: Silver (44-5 1/2); 2019: Gold (48-3 1/4), Class 2A
Kauffman had a dominant senior season in the shot put. Her only loss in the event came at Penn Relays, where she finished second to a Jamaican competitor. Kauffman is currently throwing at Penn State University.
Discus
Courtney McCartney
Selinsgrove
2013: 5th (123-4); 2014: 4th (132-6); 2015: Gold (139-1)
Not her best event — look at the shot put — but McCartney was a pretty fair discus thrower in her own right. Three straight golds in the shot could have satiated McCartney, but once she started consistently throwing nearly 130 feet at Shippensburg, she wanted the gold in the discus as well. McCartney earned a scholarship to Arizona State.
Javelin
Shelby Freedman, Danville
2013: Silver (137-3); 2014: 6th (133-2)
In Freedman’s junior season, the Friday of the state track meet dawned windy and cold. Once her afternoon event rolled around, the weather got better. Freedman had the lead on an early throw, and used the confidence gained to claim the silver. Though her senior year state meet might have been a bit disappointing, Freedman did win the Penn Relays in 2014 with a throw of 143-4.