Brian Friery, Lewisburg
Friery was a three-time PIAA qualifier for the Green Dragons. He finished his career at Lewisburg with 120-27 record. Friery won a Greco-Roman state title, and wrestled for two seasons at Penn State University.
Avery Bassett, Midd-West
There is one season left for this Mustang standout. A three-time state qualifier for the Mustangs — including a third-place finish this season — Bassett enters his senior season with a 112-16 record. He is headed to West Point to wrestle for Army after his high school career is over.
Todd Lane
Southern Columbia
The final Lane family member to be mentioned on these two lists, Todd is a cousin to Jaret and Kent. Todd was a three-time state qualifier, and won a silver medal as a freshman in 2014. He missed his sophomore season with an injury, and finished his high school career with 119-16 record.
Brandon Smith, Lewisburg
Smith is more famous as an outstanding football player for the Green Dragons and at Penn State University, but had a pretty good wrestling career as well. A three-time state qualfier, he finished second in the state as a senior in 2013 when he finished the year at 36-2. Smith finished his career with a 126-23 record.
Jarrett Walters, Danville
Walters won at least 30 matches in three straight seasons after wrestling just three matches a freshman. He was the Ironmen’s first back-to-back state qualifier in 26 years when he accomplished that feat in 2017. Walters finished his career with a 104-22 record. He wrestles at Bloomsburg University.
Andrew Boob, Selinsgrove
Boob was a three-time state qualifier for the Seals. He won two district championships, and finished fourth in the state as a senior, competing the entire season on a torn ACL. He finished with a 109-28 career record — 13 of those losses came in his freshman season.
Andrew Shedleski
Lewisburg
Shedleski was a three-time state qualifier for the Green Dragons, finishing seventh in the state as a senior. He was a three-time district place winner, and won a district title in 2017. Shedleski finished his career 139-26 record. He is wrestling at Lehigh University.
Nazr Mironenko, Mifflinburg
Mironenko went 45-3 as a sophomore to claim the PIAA championship at 285 pounds in 2012. He qualified for states his junior year, but didn’t place. An injury cost Mironeniko his senior season for the Wildcats.