It’s hard to believe that tonight begins the second half of the high school football season.
I still feel like it wasn’t all that long ago I was at the beach, and now I spent this morning looking for a sweatshirt to wear this evening.
I picked Gavin Garcia as my preseason player of the year, and I’m not sure I’d change that over five weeks. Carson Persing of Danville has made a compelling case as well. I expect him to have an even bigger role — believe it or not — in the second half of this season. With quarterback Zach Gordon hurt, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Carson play something of the role his oldest brother Peyton played in his senior year.
Speaking of the Persings, all three brothers have played a huge role in Danville football, but they aren’t only athletes in the family. Congratulations to their father — Chris, a 1993 Shikellamy graduate — who will be inducted into the Susquehanna University Hall of Fame at the end of this month.
Game of the year is pretty easy to pick right now.
It really looked like the Southern Columbia streak was in jeopardy just two weeks ago. Wyoming Area led 24-7 at halftime and 30-13 in the third quarter.
The Tigers scored the final 24 points of the game, needing a fourth-and-goal stop on their own 3 and a 99-yard drive to clinch it.
Wyomissing probably has the final shot at ending the Southern Columbia winning streak before the Tigers set the state record — no offense to next week’s opponent, Central Columbia.
The Tigers would set the state winning streak record of 67 next week against the Blue Jays, if they can beat one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A tonight.
There are also some players I think you should check out over the last five weeks — guys who weren’t on the radar at the beginning of the season for various reasons, but have been key contributors in the first half.
Shamokin had the top returning passer in the area in Brett Nye, and two three-year contributors in the backfield in Max Madden and Aaron Frasch, pretty good building blocks for an offense.
The Indians needed weapons on the outside, though, due to graduation and transfers. Colin Seedor has stepped into a receiving role, and Tyler Whary has made himself into a invaluable contributor to the Indians.
He’s returned two interceptions for a touchdown, including one that turned out to be the difference in a 34-27 win over Mifflinburg last week.
Whary has also taken over the role at halfback in the Indians’ offense as the third man with Madden and Frasch. With the Wildcats keying on Madden last week early, Whary ripped off a 33-yard TD run for Shamokin’s first score of the game.
Staying in that game, I really liked what I saw from Mifflinburg linebacker Lucas Whittaker against the Indians. He led the team in tackles and always seemed to be around the ball.
Selinsgrove linebacker Corey Rumberger is another defender that’s played well.
You could probably guess two of the three defenders averaging more than eight tackles for the Seals — Brandon Hile and Teague Hoover.
Rumberger leads the team in sacks and averaging 10.8 tackles per game.
