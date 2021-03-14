This year Pennsylvania is having one statewide mentored-youth trout day, and one statewide trout opener.
The mentored-youth trout day is scheduled for March 27, with the following Saturday, April 3, being the statewide opener.
For sportsmen, the opening day of trout season is one of the biggest events on the calendar, perhaps rivaled only by the opening day of firearms deer season. Opening day usually signals the start of warm — or warmer weather. There is nothing quite like getting back outside to witness the earth renewing itself. Songbirds chirp, squirrels and chipmunks scurry on their way, and whitetail does search out safe hideouts for their upcoming additions.
We are blessed with a wide variety of trout streams in our area. From the stocked put and take freestone streams of the farm valleys to the wild trout of the tiny streams of the endless mountains, there are many different venues to enjoy trout fishing.
The first trout stream you would encounter when leaving town is the Little Shamokin Creek. This little stream more or less parallels Route 890 and gets a healthy stocking of trout every year. Some trout do holdover in this stream at certain spots, but the majority of fishing here is put-and-take. The proximity to town makes it a local favorite and most years there are some trophy-sized trout caught here. It is a small stream with the typical riffles and pools. A local group of residents, the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association, has been at the forefront of streambed restoration and water quality monitoring.
Heading north, the next trout stream is Mahoning Creek in and near Danville. This is also a small stocked freestoner similar to Little Shamokin Creek. In both of these streams, waxworms and redworms are popular baits. Small spinners like the original Black Creek Killer also work well, especially in the deeper holes.
South of Sunbury, the next trout stream is the Mahantango Creek, which is also the border between Northumberland and Dauphin counties. This is a larger stream, which can be a little difficult early in the season due to strong flows and cold water temps. The action here often gets better a week or two into the season after the pressure tails off and the water warms a bit. A variety of baits and lures work well here, but, for some reason, the trout often seem to have a penchant for orange powerbait. Gold spinners and small gold jerkbaits also work well here.
The Mahantango Creek flows from the small town of Klingerstown, past the metropolises of (and you gotta love the names) Hebe, Pillow and Malta, to the Susquehanna River. At Klingerstown, the Schuylkill County’s Pine Creek comes through the Klingerstown Gap and joins the Mahantango Creek, known locally as the “Little Mahantango.” There are many reaches of this stream that require long walk-ins or float trips to access, making it a great late-season stream. It is a freestone, though, and by July, trout have to find a spring feeder or cold deep hole, because during most summer flows, the water temperature gets too high to support trout.
Heading back north, a fine lineup of trout streams wait within easy driving distance. Route 147 turns into I-180 and crosses Muncy Creek, Loyalsock Creek and Lycoming Creek. Each of these streams has decent access and well-stocked waters, including various special regulation areas.
One would think that trout fishing opportunities would only get better to the north, and indeed the choices are endless, but heading south toward Harrisburg surprisingly does not disappoint. South of the Mahantango, heading toward Harrisburg on Route 225, you will cross in this order: Wiconisco, Armstrong, Powells, Clarks and Stony Creeks before hitting Harrisburg.
Briefly, the Wiconisco is usually well-stocked, similar to the Mahantango, and has a good Selective Waters Section. The Armstrong is a small farmland stream with brookies in its headwaters. For whatever reason, it seems to get more than its share of big stockies. Powells has some interesting water, some posted property, and a good early-season flow. Clarks has a great kids’ section, a good fly stretch, and plenty of challenging holes with good cover. Stony is a slippery place with good access and lots of water in the upper reaches where you might think that you were in the middle of Potter County.
You can get to most of these places in less than an hour from Sunbury. It may take you a while to find the right stretch of water, but it’s out there for you. If the stream is heavily stocked with rainbows — as many now seem to be — make sure you have some pink shrimp salmon eggs. If the water is dirty, redworms or half of a nightcrawler are hard to beat.
Early trout season usually means cold water and slow presentations, whether it be live or artificial bait. A dead-drifted or slowly-twitched minnow in a deep hole can be deadly. As the water warms, spinners and small jerkbaits like the Dynamic HD come into play. A properly presented waxworm has become the universal trout slayer for many years now.
Within a few short weeks, the snow will be gone and these frosty cold mornings will be a thing of the past. Spring is upon us and somewhere, the trout will be biting!
Ken Maurer, Herndon, is a regular contributor to the Outdoors Section. He can be reached at kenroseguide@gmail.com