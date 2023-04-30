The Pennsylvania spring gobbler season is now underway. The season, which began Saturday, will run through May 30, after which it will come to an end. Hunting hours will vary throughout the season. For more information on legal hours, consult the rules and regulations (pgc.pa.gov).
What makes this such a challenging hunt? To be successful, a hunter must reverse the typical roles of both the hen and the tom turkey. In nature when a hen is ready to breed, she will seek out and come to the male of her choice.
With only bearded birds legal game (typically males), the hunter, in order to be successful, must, through the use of calling, cause the male or gobbler to seek out a receptive hen.
This reversal of roles is seldom easily accomplished, with the gobbler often tough to persuade into shotgun range.
While many of you are aware that the Pennsylvania Game Commission is currently running a study on the wild turkey to help ensure it continues to thrive throughout the state, fewer know about another of Pennsylvania’s game birds that is also undergoing scrutiny. That bird, which just happens to be our state bird, is the ruffed grouse.
Those of you who are familiar with the grouse may know it by its nickname: The drummer of the woods. This nickname comes from the grouse’s habit of furiously beating its wings, which makes a sound best described as a drumming noise.
While male grouse may drum throughout the year, it is most commonly heard in the spring when the bird is actively seeking a mate and claiming territory.
Historic journals of early settlers sometimes refer to the ruffed grouse as the fool hen. This name came from settlers finding birds that had never encountered humans, often showing little fear, making them an easy meal for hungry explorers.
Due to the bird’s population having decreased rather dramatically in some areas due to West Nile Virus, the number of hunters pursuing this fine game bird has dropped considerably. Due to this drop in human encounters, it has been suggested that we could experience a taming or dumbing down of the species as the remaining birds will be experiencing fewer human encounters.
Others feel whether or not a bird shows concern is not due to human encounters, but a genetic factor with some birds simply being more vulnerable to predators, including hunters.
In order to confirm either of these assumptions, the Pa. Game Commission, along with Penn State University, is beginning a new study. People are being asked to report tame-acting birds to the Commission for study. It is hoped that students and biologists will then be able to capture reported birds to retrieve genetic samples.
The bird’s mouth will be scrubbed for testing after which the bird will be released at the capture site.
Grouse are typically a bird of the big woods and often flourish in areas that contain rejuvenating clear cuts. Such areas offer a variety and often an abundance of foods such as tree buds, insects and acorns.
In order for this study to have any merit, it is important that as many birds as possible be sampled. For this to take place the general public will need to become involved for enough birds to be located and studied.
The Pa. Game Commission strongly encourages not only your participation, but, when possible, the recording of GPS locations to help in locating reported birds. Contact the Pa. Game Commission for more information on how to become involved with this project.