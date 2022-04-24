For many species that live here in Central Pennsylvania, the next two months will be a time of rebirth. As the days warm and vegetation grows, the Earth’s creatures will often experience their easiest living of the year, making it the perfect time for little ones to be born.
Creatures great and small will be either having offspring or introducing little ones born during harsher weather to the world. Species like robins, doves, turkeys, squirrels, cottontail rabbits and groundhogs will all be producing young.
Other creatures, typically predators, will see their babies leaving the protection of the den or nest to discover the world they now live in. Species such as bald eagles, coyotes and foxes which give birth early, do so because now, when their young most need nourishment, the number of prey animals will be expanding. To some, it may seem cruel to think of a young rabbit or groundhog becoming food for another creature, but itís a simple rule of life. One must die if another is to live.
Two species that gather a lot of attention when their babies begin to become mobile are the whitetail deer and the elk. Both, where they exist, can be viewed feeding, playing and developing with other members of their species. While many people from our area visit Pennsylvania’s elk region during the autumn rut, most don’t realize what a joy a spring visit can be. My wife Karen and I have, over the years, had the opportunity to view, and on a few occasions photograph, elk calves that were only hours old.
What is it about wildlife babies that makes people want to touch and handle them? I suppose itís their cuteness or possibly how vulnerable many of them appear. Please, please, keep a respectable distance from them and never touch wildlife. Yes, they may seem, cute and innocent, but handling them could cause not only the animal but you yourself injury. Observe them from a reasonable distance and assume a parent is nearby. If you have children, please teach them to obey and follow this rule both for their sake as well as for the animalís.
One of the biggest takers of young life is the automobile. With this in mind, please stay alert and focused on your driving. It only takes an instant for a young creature to dart into traffic, never realizing the risk involved. While some accidents are simply unavoidable, many others need not occur.
Simple things such as pruning a tree, cutting your lawn, or mowing a hayfield can all possibly injure or kill wildlife. Just like while driving, staying alert can help reduce the number of accidents.
Littering can also become a hazard for wildlife. Every year you hear or read reports of wildlife becoming entangled or snared in plastic or bottles and eventually dying. Others become poisoned. All of this can be easily avoided simply by disposing of things properly
One of my pet peeves is discarded fishing line. Over the years Iíve encountered numerous birds, both large and small, injured or killed after becoming tangled in fishing lines. Please do what I do — any scrap line I have goes into my pocket to be discarded at home. It only takes a second, but that second could potentially become a life-or-death decision for one of God’s creatures.
Let’s all try to get out and enjoy wildlife while doing it in a way that doesnít put them or you at risk. Nature is a gift for us to enjoy, so letís make the most of that gift.