It seems like it has almost become a weekly occurrence. Someone is caught cheating, or at least bending the rules, to win in their chosen field. Many professional athletes and their coaching staff have given youngsters the impression that you must win at all costs, and it isn't cheating until you are caught. Personally, I think it is sickening and such behavior should not be tolerated, regardless of the sport. How can we expect our youth to become good, respectable people when we allow them to witness such behavior?
That being stated, I would like to ask my fellow outdoor enthusiasts if he or she acts like good sports, or if have they adopted a win-at-all-cost lifestyle?
What can you do to prove you are a good sport while field? Let me give you an example. Recently, while fishing, I noticed a young man not only not having any luck, but he was using the same bait and the same technique as others around him. Yet, while other anglers were landing trout after trout, he was going fishless.
Sensing his frustration, I asked him if he would mind a tip or two. After inspecting his gear, I saw he was using a heavy line without a light leader. Telling him to cut off his rig, I then showed him how to tie in a section of 2 1/2-pound leader material. A few casts later and he hooked into a nice rainbow.
Would I have caught that fish had I not helped him re-rig? Maybe, we were casting to the same area, but it didnít matter. What mattered was I had an opportunity to lend a hand to someone and chose to do so. My hope is that this angler will someday pass his knowledge on to another. It is what true sportsmen or women do.
Have you ever lent a hand to a fellow hunter, trapper, or angler who you didnít even know? If so, consider yourself a true sport. I've seen folks share bait, help retrieve game, net fish, haul out deer and bear, jump start dead batteries and share ammo with people they never met before. Why do they do it? Simple. It is the right thing to do.
Did such behavior come at a cost? Maybe. After all, it took time out of their day to do it. But isnít that a small price to pay to assist someone else? Hasnít someone ever helped you? I like to think of it as Karma. By lending a hand when needed, maybe in the future I will be wanting and needing a helping hand and it will be there for me.
Parents and kids learn from examples. Let's go out of our way to be good examples. Follow all fishing, trapping, and hunting regulations. Practice good sportsmanship and follow recommended safety procedures. Be willing to share your knowledge with others and try to respond in kindness whenever possible.
No, I am not saying you must tell them about your special hot spots or honey holes. I am simply saying give them the ability to find their own as we pass on our knowledge of the outdoors to the next generation. Let's keep the words sportsman or woman a meaningful title well worth striving for.