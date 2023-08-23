The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge had his first big league three-homer game and tied his career high with six RBIs, almost single-handedly breaking the New York Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak in 41 years with a 9-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Judge opened a 6-0 lead in the second with his fifth career grand slam, a shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Then in the seventh he combined with DJ LeMahieu for back-to-back homers against Jose A. Ferrer, popping the ball over the right-field short porch just inside the foul pole.
Brewers 8, Twins 7, 10 innings
MILWAUKEE — Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota.
Adames also homered for the second straight day, and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.
Rays 6, Rockies 5, 10 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from another late deficit against Colorado.
AL batting leader Yandy Díaz went 2-for-4 and tied the game at 5-all with a two-run single in the ninth off Rockies closer Justin Lawrence. Pete Fairbanks (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th.
Reds 9, Angels 4, Game 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning before he abruptly left the mound in the second due to arm fatigue during Los Angeles’ loss to Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.
Elly De La Cruz had a career-high six RBIs with a three-run homer and a three-run triple for Cincinnati following the latest early departure of Ohtani, who has been bothered by nagging injuries on the mound all summer.
Cubs 6, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning, and Chicago beat Detroit.
The Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam in the sixth inning off Jameson Taillon that tied the game at 4-all, but his teammates didn’t do much else at the plate.
The Cubs, who hold the second NL wild-card spot, have won 24 of their last 34 games, and took two of three from the Tigers, improving to 9-1-1 in their last 11 series.
Dodgers 3, Guardians 1, suspended
CLEVELAND — Heavy rain forced a suspension after two innings with Los Angeles leading Cleveland.
The game is set to resume today at 12:10 p.m.
Kiké Hernández had a two-run double for the Dodgers, and José Ramírez homered for the Guardians.
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry were on the mound when play was halted.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0
BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander homered twice, Dean Kremer threw six innings of five-hit ball, and Baltimore beat Toronto.
The Orioles extended their streak of series without being swept to 80 and maintained their two-game lead in the AL East over Tampa Bay. Toronto fell one game behind Seattle for the final AL wild-card spot.
White Sox 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings
CHICAGO — Automatic runner Tim Anderson stole third, and scored the winning run on a throwing error by shortstop J.P. Crawford — all on a failed pickoff play — as Chicago snapped Seattle’s season-best eight-game winning streak.
Anderson was leading off second base when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh tried to pick him off following a pitch from Justin Topa (3-4). Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third. The Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow, and Anderson scored.
Royals 4, Athletics 0
OAKLAND, Calif. — Cole Ragans matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 26th homer, and Kansas City beat Oakland to avoid a three-game sweep.
Ragans (5-4) limited the A’s to two singles, improving to 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts since being traded from Texas on June 30.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 7, Mets 0
ATLANTA — Charlie Morton gave up two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third straight start as Atlanta beat New York.
Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits including a two-run homer. The majors-leading Braves won two of three from New York, finishing 10-3 in the season series.
The 39-year-old Morton (13-10) set a season high with 11 strikeouts, his second straight game with double-digit strikeouts and the 27th of his career.
Giants 8, Phillies 6, 10 innings
PHILADELPHIA — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in his debut for San Francisco.
The Giants salvaged the final game of their three-game series, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval allowed a tying, three-run homer in the ninth to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.
In the 10th, DeJong singled to center off Craig Kimbrel (7-4). Thairo Estrada’s sacrifice fly provided an extra cushion for Ryan Walker, who got his first save of the year as the 10th Giants pitcher of the day. Jakob Junis (3-3) was the winner.
Cardinals 6, Pirates 4
PITTSBURGH — Richie Palacios had a career-best three hits and drove in two runs, and last-place St. Louis beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.
Zack Thompson (3-5) gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. His outing was ended by a 92-minute rain delay with two outs in the top of the sixth.
JoJo Romero struck out three in the final two innings for his third save, allowing an RBI double from Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth.
Padres 4, Marlins 0
SAN DIEGO — Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, and San Diego beat Miami.
Lugo combined on a four-hitter with four relievers — including Robert Suarez, who didn’t face a batter. Suarez was ejected in the eighth following an inspection by umpires, who said he had sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm.