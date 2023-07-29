The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge homered and singled twice in his second game back from the injured list and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Saturday night.
Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka went deep as well for the Yankees, who knocked out struggling Orioles starter Tyler Wells (7-6) in the third inning. In the sixth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a three-run double to make it 8-3.
Judge has three walks and three hits in nine plate appearances since returning Friday from the toe injury that kept him out since early June.
Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles, but Clarke Schmidt (7-6) made it through five tough innings and the New York bullpen took it from there.
Blue Jays 6, Angels 1
TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer and Toronto beat Los Angeles.
Kirk hit a leadoff homer against former Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk’s first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.
Toronto won for the 14th time in 20 games and moved a season-best 13 games above .500 at 59-46. The Angels lost their second straight.
Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels after leaving Friday in the ninth because of cramps in both legs. Ohtani was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning, doubled in the third, and was intentionally walked in both the fifth and sixth.
Astros 17, Rays 4
HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña had a career-high four RBIs, Yainer Díaz and José Abreu added three apiece and Houston routed Tampa Bay with its highest-scoring game of the season.
Díaz put Houston up early with a two-run shot in the second. Peña, who had two hits, made it 5-0 with a bases-loaded double in the fourth. Chas McCormick hit a two-run triple in Houston’s three-run fifth and Abreu made it 11-0 with his 10th homer of the season in the sixth.
Hunter Brown (7-7) allowed four hits and two runs in six-plus innings for his first win since June 13. Taj Bradley (5-7) took the loss.
White Sox 7, Guardians 2
CHICAGO — Tim Anderson homered for the first time in more than a year on a three-hit night, Mike Clevinger tossed five shutout innings in his return from the injured list and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and Yoán Moncada had two RBIs to help the White Sox beat Cleveland for the second straight night following a six-game losing streak. Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez drove in runs with singles in the seventh inning.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the first inning by first base umpire Todd Tichenor for arguing after Steven Kwan was doubled off first. Logan Allen (4-4) was the loser.
Royals 10, Twins 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, a home run and a triple and Kyle Isbel also was 4-for-5 to help Kansas City beat Minnesota.
Witt hit a solo homer in his first at-bat of the game, a night after hitting a walk-off grand slam and finishing with a career-high six RBIs. He leads the Royals with 60 RBIs and 18 homers.
Jordan Lyles (2-12) tossed five innings and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter. Scott Barlow finished for his 13th save. Bailey Ober (6-5) was the loser.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 11, Brewers 5
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña hit his 24th home run and stole his 50th base and Atlanta used a six-run first inning to beat Milwaukee.
Bryce Elder (8-2) shut down the Brewers after being staked to the big lead. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out three in seven innings.
Acuña went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, a home run, a steal and a walk. He is on pace for 39 home runs and 79 steals for the season.
Julio Teheran (2-5) lost to his former team.
INTERLEAGUE
Giants 3, Red Sox 2
SAN FRANCISCO — J.D. Davis homered on the first pitch from Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning to lift San Francisco past Boston.
After the Red Sox tied it in the top of the ninth on Justin Turner’s two-run single against All-Star closer Camilo Doval that deflected off diving second baseman Casey Schmitt’s glove and rolled into center field, Davis came through for San Francisco with his second game-ending hit of the season.
Giants slugger Wilmer Flores continued his hot streak with three hits and an RBI and made a terrific defensive play at first base.
Tigers 5, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Akil Badoo and Riley Greene homered and five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in Detroit’s victory over Miami.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera doubled and singled in four at-bats and continued to receive cheers in his final visiting series against the club he began his 20-year career with. The game, promoted as Venezuelan Heritage Day in honor of Cabrera, attracted a crowd of 32,936 — the Marlins’ largest home crowd since April 2017.