Ability to adapt key in Norry Christan's success

Among all the elements that are key to Northumberland Christian's success, perhaps the most overlooked is the Warriors' ability to adapt to challenging situations and overcome.
In the state quarterfinals Saturday, for instance, Northumberland Christian faced a Nativity BVM team that was determined to avenge its 20-point loss in the Bingaman Center on Feb. 6.
The District 11 champion Golden Girls matched the Warriors' intensity and aggressiveness, and they were far more physical — on both ends of the court — than any team Northumberland encountered in the District 4 tournament.
Nativity didn't use full-court pressure against the explosive Warriors, but they harassed the District 4 champs to no end in the halfcourt.
The vast majority of the Warriors' 15 first-quarter shots were from outside of the key. Forwards Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Anna Ulmer and Emma Ulmer combined to make just two of seven shots in the first half.
"The first half, I kinda struggled because they were really intense. I was, like, 'Oh, man — they came to win,'" said Bookwalter. "You just want to not get in your own head, just play through it, play physical and give it back if they're giving it to you. That's really the only way you can do it."
Fortunately for Northumberland, senior point guard Rebekah Hayner was red-hot to start the game. She was 4-of-6 from the field for nine points in an 18-12 opening period when it became difficult to find looks in the paint.
"If we don't get something we like (on offense), we just focus on the next play and figure it out then," said Warriors senior guard Emma Daku-Treas.
What became evident was the Warriors' ability to shift from working their size advantage with the 6-foot Ulmer twins and 5-10 Bookwalter to scoring in other ways, such as perimeter shots, the transition game, and even occasionally posting up a guard.
"We do lots of different, back-and-forth things during practice" said Hayner, "and our boys team is helping us out with how to pick up different paces and defend offenses. We do lots of drills in practice where we have to be able to run up and down the floor and adapt to different things."
Ultimately, it was a matter of keeping their cool, as Bookwalter said, when the Golden Girls would attempt to slap the ball out of rebounder's hands or bull into a Warrior on a drive. That mental part of the game, Northumberland coach Dan Severn admitted, has improved greatly over the past three seasons.
"One of the things that we talk about before every game is, How are we going to honor God tonight?" he explained. "One of the things we really emphasize is not reacting to what's happening in the game — not reacting to the referees, or things that players on the other team are doing — and just playing consistently. This group of girls has a very high basketball IQ, so they're able to adapt to how the game's being called, how the other team is playing, and they're very effective at finding the sweet spot. They did a great job (Saturday)."
Garvin and both Ulmer sisters drew a pair of first-half fouls against Nativity, but none of the Warriors ended the game with more than three despite only Daku-Treas playing significant minutes off the bench. The Golden Girls, meanwhile, put Northumberland in the bonus with 4:20 to play in the game and the Warriors leading 49-44. Anna Ulmer and Garvin each made two free throws in the final 50 seconds to ice the 62-50 victory.
"If the refs are calling the fouls when they're physical, that's a different story," said Hayner. "But if they're not calling (fouls) and it's super-physical, it's really a mental game where you just have to just keep your cool and keep your composure so it doesn't affect your game."
The Warriors (22-3), in only their second state tournament appearance, advanced to the Class A semifinals to face District 1 champion Jenkintown (17-1). The Drakes have become perennial state title contenders, and they won the Class A crown in 2018.
Northumberland Christian carries a nine-game winning streak — and a 23-game postseason wins streak — into today's game. The winner will face either District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle or District 7 champion Rochester at noon Friday at Hershey's Giant Center for the Class A title.
"I'm so proud of how they're playing to their level of ability," Severn said. "They're playing at a high level (as a team) but they're all playing well, and it's hard to do that consistently. I think that's eight games in a row now that we've played at a really high level for most of the game."
