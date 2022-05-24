DICKSON CITY — Shikellamy had eight hits Tuesday off Abington Heights freshman Lauren Stalica, but the Braves never came up with the key hit in the Districts 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal.
Stalica struck out eight, and the second-seeded Comets knocked off No. 7 Shikellamy, 5-0.
Abington Heights (17-2) will face No. 3 Pittston (19-0) in the semifinals.
Shikellamy ends its season at 12-9.
The Braves got two runners on base in the first inning with one-out singles by Blaire Balestrini and Reagan Wiest, sandwiched around a fielder's choice. Stalica got a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.
The Comets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to two unearned runs.
Abington Heights led 5-0 when the Braves had their best chance to score in the top of the sixth after loading the bases. Wiest was hit by a pitch. After a foul out, Sydney Sinko and Allison Minnier each singled.
Stalica got back-to-back strikeouts to preserve the shutout.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A QUARTERFINAL
Abington Heights 5, Shikellamy 0
Shikellamy;000;000;0 — 0-8-1
Abington Heights;200;120;x — 5-10-0
Shana Kimball, Taylor Treas (5) and Reagan Wiest. Lauren Stalica and Riley Knott.
WP: Stalica. LP: Kimball.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 2-for-4; Sydney Sinko 2-for-3.
Abington Heights: Megan Heard 2-for-3, RBI; Brynn Stiles 1-for-4, double, 2 runs; Lindsay Tasker 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Renee McDonald 2-for-4, run, RBI; Knott, 1-for-2, double.